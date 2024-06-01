Daniel Dubois Busts Up And Stops Filip Hrgovic In Slugfest!

In an absolute, rock ’em, sock ’em heavyweight banger of a slugfest, Daniel Dubois scored the biggest win of his career tonight on the ‘5 Vs. 5’ show in Saudi Arabia.

Dubois and Hrgovic went at it from the opening bell, both men testing the other’s chin in heavy fashion. After seven rounds of great action, Dubois had betting favourite Hrgovic bleeding heavily from both eyes. Finally, at :57 seconds of the 8th, the doctor waved it off, so bad were Hrgovic’s cuts.

26 year old Dubois is now 21-2(20). 17-1(14) for the 31 year old Hrgovic.

Dubois, now the interim IBF heavyweight champion, is now all set for a massive – as in massive – all-British heavyweight showdown with Anthony Joshua in September. Hrgovic, so utterly confident (perhaps arrogant) going into tonight’s bout, literally had the fight knocked out of him.

It was great stuff all the way, and both men showed a granite chin as they traded bombs. As early as the second round, it seemed there was no way this fight would have a prayer of going the distance, and so it proved to be. Dubois really did impress tonight, his ability to take a shot, his stamina, and his composure being truly impressive.

Hrgovic had to ship some real hurt in the sixth and seventh and it seemed there was no way he could carry on doing so. Dubois, now having two superb stoppage wins in the bank under trainer Don Charles – “DDD” having now stopped Jarrell Miller and Hrgovic – looks like he has reached his full potential as a fighter. Dubois took so much criticism after his loss to Joe Joyce, but he really has shown us what he is made of.

Suddenly, that fight with AJ is far from a foregone conclusion. As for Hrgovic, he did take a hammering tonight and it will likely be one tough, and possibly long road back for him.

The heavyweight division: really the theatre of the unexpected! And for those keeping score, it’s now a 4-0 sweep for Queensbury over Matchroom!