Crawford Not Sure He’ll Stop Porter, But He Says His Performance Will Show “Why Certain Fights Haven’t Manifested”

If Terence Crawford is ever asked questions regarding his resume, if he’s asked why the big fights haven’t yet happened, the unbeaten pound-for-pound operator insists it’s not in any way his fault, that he himself always wanted the best. And Crawford said last night when speaking with ESPN, that his fight with Shawn Porter, and his performance in the fight, will show “why certain fights haven’t manifested or come to fruition.”

Crawford, 37-0(28) says he will look so good in beating Porter, the critics will fully understand why certain fighters really wanted no part of him (Crawford mentioned no names). Crawford acknowledges how the Porter fights is his toughest fight “on paper,” but he is certain he will win and send out a message.

“This is a big fight. Shawn Porter does have a lot of experience,” Crawford said. “Shawn Porter has tremendous talent, skills, and he’s going to come to fight. He makes fights ugly. He’s got a style of winning by any means necessary. If he’s gotta go in there and stink it up just to get the victory, he’s gonna stink it up to get the victory. That’s somebody you’ve to to worry about, because he’s gonna do everything in his will to win the fight. If it’s [the stoppage] there, then yes. If not, as long as I get the victory. He’s never been stopped, he’s very tough. He’s never been on the brink of being stopped. This fight is really going to show the calibre of fighter that I am. They’re going to look at me and say, ‘Oh, this is the reason why certain fights haven’t manifested or come to fruition.’ Because he’s that good.’”

Porter of course has other ideas, and he sees a win over Crawford as his way of going into The Hall of Fame. It really is a great fight, a fascinating fight, and for many it’s the most exciting fight that remains on this year’s schedule. In terms of fan split, it’s quite close, with the edge going to Crawford. But Porter, 31-3-1(17) does have a way of making good fighters fight his fight. Can Porter do it with Crawford? It could be that Crawford will get a close decision victory, but that it will not quiet those remaining critics who say Crawford has not faced the elite guys?