Crawford Looks Bigger at Weigh-In for Madrimov Title Fight

A bigger-looking Terence Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) weighed in at 153 1/2 pounds for his much-anticipated title challenge against WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) at their ceremonial weigh-in for their match on Saturday night at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Madrimov weighed at the limit for the division at 154 lbs.

Crawford’s Physical Transformation

During the face-off, both fighters showed little emotion and did not attempt to be intimate. They’d already had face-offs before, so this was a function for the media they had to get out of the way.

Crawford looked a lot more filled out than in his previous fights during his 16-year career, and it’s going to be interesting to see how he carries the extra mass that he’s put on from weight-lifting. If Crawford slows down, he could be vulnerable against the natural 154-pounder Madrimov on Saturday.

If Madrimov wins, it’ll be up to Turki Alalshikh whether an immediate rematch or if Crawford shuttled in as Canelo Alvarez’s opponent.

Crawford wants to get this fight out of the way and then move up to 168 early next year to challenge WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez for his titles. He hasn’t said his plans if Canelo doesn’t agree to fight him, but he’ll likely pursue a unification fight against another champion at 154.

Crawford probably won’t fight Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, even though that’s a match fans would like to see.

“Yes, he’s very strong. That’s the reason he’s been able to climb up weight classes and still knock out guys: because his power comes from accuracy, long, lanky power, and timing. Additionally, he’s aggressive and a natural puncher,” said commentator Sergio Mora to DAZN Boxing, talking about Terence Crawford ahead of his fight that Saturday night against Israil Madrimov.

Crawford’s move up through the divisions was when he was younger, fighting many older, flawed fighters who were either not at their best when he fought them or were never that great to begin with. Madrimov is in his prime, and he’s more solid than the opposition that Crawford mowed down at 147, 140, and 135.

“That man right there [Madrimov] is very athletic and quiet and reserved. He has all that amateur experience. He’s a beast, and it all comes to who can take a better punch as well.

“I’m going to lean towards Madrimov can take a better punch because when you’re a smaller man coming up, that’s a thing that you can’t grow muscle on. That’s going to be the question here. How well will Crawford handle that power and that strength from Madrimov,” said Mora.

“He’s going to be 37 soon. At this age, is he chasing undisputed again, or is it the super fights?” Ade Oladipo said about Crawford.

“Father Time is undefeated. Crawford is still going to be the beast that he is, but he’s going to do it more reserved,” said Mora. “He knows he can’t have a young man’s power and have a young man’s strength. He’s going to have to rely a little differently.”