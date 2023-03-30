Conor McGregor “Accepts” Carl Froch Fight, Calls For Hearn To “Get This Signed Up”

Brace yourself for an event that could, maybe, possibly, more than likely not but you never know, be thrown your way as far as a crossover fight to happen over the coming months. Believe it or not, but Carl Froch has thrown his hat into the ring – or more accurately, into the cage – for a fight with MMA superstar Conor McGregor. And McGregor has responded, tweeting a message to Eddie Hearn:

“@EddieHearn, get this signed up lad,” McGregor tweeted, with a crying/laughing emoji attached.

Froch, who was recently linked to a possible comeback fight with Jake Paul, this now apparently dead after Paul lost to Tommy Fury, does seem to be somewhat restless in retirement. “The Cobra,” who called it quits after his rematch KO over then bitter rival George Groves, has kept himself in shape (the 44 year old has also had his nose fixed since leaving the ring; this a clear suggestion at the time that Froch would not fight again) – and recently, Froch spoke on his podcast with Groves, about who would win between Paul and McGregor.

Froch said he himself would beat both of them.

“I’m too big for both of them,” Froch said if McGregor and Paul. “Jake Paul I’d only need one arm, Conor McGregor might give me a few problems but he’s too small. If I’m fighting Conor McGregor in a cage I’d train harder because I would fight McGregor in the cage. I could be getting myself in trouble here or into a position I can’t wiggle out of, but I think I’d take him on in the cage. Is that ridiculous, am I wrong?”

Well, it’s fair to say plenty of fight fans, of both disciplines, boxing and MMA, will say yes, this idea IS ridiculous. Froch IS wrong to be calling for this fight. But does this mean it will not happen? In today’s ever-crazy world, nothing can be ruled out. If a thing makes money, a thing can happen.

And, hand on heart, you would watch if Froch and McGregor fought, wouldn’t you? Plenty of news outlets have ran with this story, with there perhaps being some legs to it.

It’s one of those “I’ll believe it when I see it,” fights, for sure, but Froch, with his call-out of McGregor, may indeed have got himself into a position he “can’t wiggle out of.” Now that McGregor has responded to Froch’s challenge, it’s possible Froch will have to go through with the fight to save face!

McGregor Vs. Froch in the cage at approximately 170 pounds?