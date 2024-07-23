Claressa Shields vs. Lepage-Joanisse on July 27, live on DAZN

The self-proclaimed “GWOAT,” Claressa Shields (and you know what the initials stand for – Greatest Woman of All Time!), will try to prove her credentials even more in her next fight.

As has been reported by multiple news outlets, Shields, 14-0(2), will go up to heavyweight on July 27th, when she will challenge reigning WBC women’s heavyweight champ Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse.

The ringwalks for Shields vs. Lepage-Joanisse are scheduled for 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. UK with the event getting underway at 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. UK. The card will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe.

The fight will take place in Detroit and will see Shields attempt to become a four-weight world ruler. Shields says this is an exciting move for her, and she says the fight will serve to add to the buzz women’s boxing is currently enjoying; that and the fight will, with a win, add to her greatness.

This is an interesting fight and also a somewhat confusing one in terms of the world titles that will be contested. Lepage-Joanisse of Canada is the WBC women’s heavyweight champion, but she weighed a little under 174 pounds in winning the belt, and as such, the vacant WBO light heavyweight title will also be on the line on July 27 (kind of like when Sugar Ray Leonard fought defending 175-pound belt-holder Donny Lalonde back in 1988, with a vacant 168-pound strap also up for grabs). Shields has, of course, won world titles at 154, 160, and 168 pounds.

Lepage-Joanisse will be the naturally bigger fighter on the night, but this fight will see here take a big step up in terms of class. The 28 year old walked away from the sport after suffering her sole career defeat, this a stoppage loss to Alejandra Jimenez in a previous challenge for the WBC heavyweight title, this back in August of 2017. Since returning in March of last year, Lepage-Joanisse has won four on the spin, with her winning the vacant WBC heavyweight title with a split decision victory over Abril Argentina Vidal in March of this year.

To make things clear, the folks at BoxRec have the Shields-Lepage-Joanisse fight down as one that will contest the WBC heavyweight title, the vacant WBO light heavyweight title, and the WBA interim light heavyweight title.

Lepage-Joanisse, 7-1(2) says she is very much up for the challenge, as much as Shields is.

So, who knows what we’ll see on July 27. Will the jump up to 175 be too much for Shields? Will Lepage-Joanisse be outclassed by the pound-for-pound star? What happens after the fight, win or lose – will Shields drop back down in weight, and if so, who will she fight?

As special as she is, Shields has never really met a dance partner capable of bringing out her greatest stuff. Maybe this will change next month. Or maybe not.

Shields vs. Lepage-Joanisse fight date, start time

Date: Saturday, July 27

Saturday, July 27 Time: 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. UK (Sunday)

9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. UK (Sunday) The card will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe

Shields vs. Lepage-Joanisse fight card