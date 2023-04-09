Chris Arreola, Frank Sanchez Both Score Wins, Could Fight Each Other In The Summer

Last night, on the under card of Brian Mendoza’s big upset win over Sebastian Fundora in Carson, California, heavyweights Chris Arreola and Frank Sanchez were in action. Both men picked up quick stoppage wins and the word is, according to sources who spoke with ESPN, Sanchez and Arreola could fight each other this summer.

42 year old Arreola took out Mathew McKinney with a sweet body shot in round two, McKinney unable to get back to hid feet before the count of 10. Now 38-7-1(33), “The Nightmare” ended a near two-year layoff in having his first fight since pushing Andy Ruiz hard, while Arreola picked up his first win in over four years. McKinney falls to 13-7-3(9).

Cuba’s Sanchez had an even quicker night’s work. The unbeaten 30 year old dropped Daniel Martz three times in the opening round to get the stoppage win. Very much a stay-bust fight for “The Cuban Flash,” the Martz win proved little. Now 22-0(15), Sanchez needs, and wants, bigger fights. Martz, now 20-22-1(17) was completely over-matched and it showed. Sanchez is back working with trainer Eddy Reynoso.

Sanchez, who has beaten guys like Efe Ajagba, Joey Dawejko, Christian Hammer and Carlos Negron, will be ready to fight again soon. If it is a date with Arreola that Sanchez gets, we should get a good fight. Arreola, a pro for 20 years, is obviously past his best, but he has a ton of experience, he still hits hard, and the Riverside native is a genuine tough guy of the sport.

Arreola has had three cracks at a world title, losing to Vitali Klitschko, Bermane Stiverne and Deontay Wilder. Does the Mexican-American still have dreams of ruling the world today? Who wins if Arreola and Sanchez do get it on this summer?

For his part, Sanchez has for some time been saying he would defeat both Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder if he got the chance to fight them. How good is Sanchez? Last night’s fight told us nothing, that’s for sure.