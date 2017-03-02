Boxing News 24/7


Chisora picks Bellew to KO Haye in the late rounds on Saturday

- Leave a Comment

British boxing fans are pumped up right now, looking ahead as we are to Saturday’s grudge-fight between David Haye and Tony Bellew. Over the years, fans have grown accustomed to trash-talk between the two fighters, they have got used to seeing pushing and shoving taking place at press conferences and fans have even tired of seeing punches and other missiles thrown in the lead up to a fight.


But whereas in the past the pre-fight hype and fun and games have been just that, hype, the bad blood between these two punchers is most certainly very real indeed. Haye has vowed to inflict serious damage on Bellew, the reigning WBC cruiserweight champ having well and truly got under Haye’s skin. Here’s a prediction: these two do NOT shake hands or embrace after Saturday’s fight, whatever the result. Call it hate, call it jealousy, call it fear, call it whatever you want, but Haye has a real problem even being in the same room as Bellew. Whether or not Haye, the proven heavyweight, can exorcise whatever demons Bellew has put inside his head, we will have to wait and see.

READ  Haye vs Bellew: Hearn allays Haye injury fears: “He will be in the ring on Saturday”

After all his predictions of violence, of hurting and of crushing Bellew “pretty fast,” how shocking would it be if Haye came a cropper and lost to the two years younger man? At age 36, his pride stung beyond belief, would Haye have no option other than retirement (and to emigrate abroad)? One man who sees Haye losing is former British champ Dereck Chisora, the man Haye stopped in his last meaningful fight back in the summer of 2012.

Chisora picks Bellew to take Haye into the later rounds and, when fatigue inevitably sets in, stop the former WBA heavyweight champ.

“David is a great athlete, he’s been at the top but in his last comeback fights he hasn’t boxed anyone who has been a threat to him,” Chisora said to The Express. “Tony has been in the game for a while, he has not been retired and trying to come back. I see the fight going with Tony. I think he will knock Haye out in the later rounds. Tony is very strong. I’ve been sparring with him. David Haye is very strong too. I see the fight going for Tony. It will be a very good fight.”

READ  Haye 1/7 favourite to beat Bellew

Is Chisora guilty of being a little biased due to his being stopped by Haye in the 5th round almost five years ago, or is he correct in what he says? Haye has repeatedly said he will smoke Bellew early, but is this what he really thinks will happen or is it what he knows needs to happen for him to win. Bellew has said Haye’s gas tank will empty “very quickly.”

Haye may well get the early stoppage he’s looking for, but if he doesn’t, might Bellew pull off the upset?

Latest Videos


You are here: Home / Boxing News / Chisora picks Bellew to KO Haye in the late rounds on Saturday

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Popular Posts

The bigger shocker: Jacobs beating GGG or Chavez Jr. toppling Canelo?
Golovkin analyzes Jacobs – Quotes
Thurman vs Garcia Live On BoxNation – Fighter Quotes
Haye vs Bellew: Hearn allays Haye injury fears: “He will be in the ring on Saturday”
Wladimir Klitschko begins training camp for Joshua fight, has written his pre-fight prediction and sealed it in an envelope
May 20th is new date for Pacquiao-Khan fight, Arum remains sceptical
Haye vs Bellew: David Haye talks and looks like a man ready for war
Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button
Read previous post:
Haye vs Bellew: David Haye talks and looks like a man ready for war

At the recent Haye-Bellew press conference in Liverpool, which was open to the public, something remarkable took place. We saw...

Close