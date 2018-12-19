Charlo-Korobov, Charlo-Harrison & Breazeale-Negron final quotes for Sat.

As fight night approaches, fighters competing on Saturday’s Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes event showed off their skills at a media workout at world famous Gleason’s Gym before they step into the ring on December 22 from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™.









The event is headlined by the Charlo Twins defending their world titles and a heavyweight showdown between Dominic Breazeale and Carlos Negron beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Jermall Charlo, who won a coin toss with his brother, will close the show in a 12-round WBC interim middleweight championship bout against Matt Korobov, while Jermell Charlo will battle Tony Harrison in defense of the WBC Super Welterweight World Title.

JERMALL CHARLO

“Professional athletes have to be ready for anything. I’m ready for whoever is in the ring against me and whatever he brings. We’ll see who is at their best on Saturday night.

“This is a headlining card for the Charlo Twins and we’re ready to put on a show for our family and our fans. I’m ready, I’m sure Korobov is ready, so let’s get it on.

“I know that Korobov has been training because he was on the undercard. I’m thankful he accepted the fight and I just hope he’s done everything right to prepare for this fight. I’m doing it right, and now we’re going to fight.

“Brooklyn is one of my favorite places to fight. This is familiar territory here. I’m going to prove once again that I’m one of the best in the world.

“I don’t know Korobov but I know that every fight is difficult. You never know what these fighters are doing. I’m a professional and I continue to make it look easy.

“I have a weapon that no one has been able to figure out. Once they do, I have a whole bunch of other weapons. I’m 28-years-old, I’m having the time of my life beating these guys down. Sooner or later, I’m going to get the megafights that everyone wants.”

MATT KOROBOV

“It was a surprise to get the call for this fight. I was sleeping and preparing for my second workout of the day. But I was training hard already so I accepted right away.

“I’ve been preparing as hard as I can to make everything go exactly how I want it to on Saturday. It’s short notice but we’ve made the proper adjustments to the fight plan and we’ll be ready to make it happen in the ring.

“I don’t pay any attention to outside noise or anyone who doubts me. I’ve been preparing for this all of my life. This is my second opportunity to become a champion and I’m going to make the most of it. I’m going to show everything I’ve got.

“I have to be the best version of myself on Saturday night. I’m going to take all of my amateur and pro experience and mix it up to make a great performance.”

JERMELL CHARLO

“I feel really good right now. Everything is on point and where I need it to be. It’s fight week and it’s time to show out. I’m going to show up and put on for Lions Only. There’s nothing more that I can ask for than to be here to show everyone my abilities.

“I’m excited to show my skills again. This is big for me. I have an opponent who has the mindset to come in and dethrone me. He wants to stop the show, but it’s not over yet.

“I know that he needs to maintain his composure while trying to win a fight. Tony Harrison is a tall, rangy fighter but it’s nothing I haven’t seen before. He knows who he’s dealing with. My experience cannot be overlooked.

“This training camp has been incredible. I’ve locked in with my coach and I’ve worked hard so that I’m fresh and at my best. I can’t wait to step into the ring on December 22.

“I hope Tony Harrison is at his best. There are certain things that he does well and we just need to make adjustments when we get in there. If he wants to box, we can box but if he wants to bang, we can be the aggressor.

“Brooklyn has become the new pinnacle of boxing for a lot of fighters and especially for me specifically. I’m winning with knockouts here and I’m excited to get in the ring at Barclays Center once again and do what I have to do.”

TONY HARRISON

“Camp was amazing. I don’t think it could have gone any better. Based on all my other camps, I know that I’m absolutely ready for this fight. Now it’s just the anxiousness of waiting.

“I’m working on staying very composed right now. This is another day in the office for me. We’re just waiting to see how Saturday plays out.

“This isn’t my first time fighting on the big stage at Barclays Center so I won’t let the emotions overcome me. No matter who I’m facing or what the platform is, I’ve been fighting my whole life. This is second nature to me.

“I really had the time heading into this fight to have a camp as great as I had. I’ve had the opportunity to get some amazing sparring in. Everyone came in and really competed. It was tough work.

“I’m just going to come in and do my job. When I become champion I’m going to get that same respect from everyone.”

DOMINIC BREAZEALE

“Whether it’s in sparring or in primetime, I’m always going to bring it. This is a big platform on FOX so I have to show up. The lights are on you and I can’t wait.

“I’m excited right now because I’m chasing Deontay Wilder. I want that WBC title. I have this fight ahead of me, but I have to beat him to get what I really want. I want to fight for the biggest prize in the sport.

“I stopped Eric Molina last year at Barclays Center to become the WBC mandatory and I’m just trying to keep winning while I wait my turn.

“I’m a crowd-pleasing fighter. I keep the fans on the edge of their seats. I can move for my size and I have knockout power. I’m looking for the knockout shot every single time.”

CARLOS NEGRON

“We’re prepared for what Breazeale and anything he can bring into the ring. He’s a tough opponent but I’ve trained too hard not to leave it all in the ring.

“This has been a great training camp. I had tremendous sparring that pushed me to another level. I’m excited to get out there and show it all on fight night.

“This should be a great fight for fans. I’m planning on being aggressive and bringing the fight to him. I hope he’s ready for it, because I don’t want any excuses after the fight.”