Carlos Ocampo: I’ll be ready for Errol Spence

As unbeaten challenger Carlos Ocampo nears his mandatory world title shot against IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol Spence Jr., Ocampo shared his thoughts on training camp and the upcoming matchup taking place Saturday, June 16 live on SHOWTIME from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.





The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features super bantamweight world champion Daniel Roman defending his belt against unbeaten Moises “Chucky” Flores and former world champion Javier Fortuna clashing with Adrian Granados in a 10-round 140-pound special attraction.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions in association with Man Down Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at www.SeatGeek.com.

Here is what Ocampo had to say from training camp with head trainer Rafael Guzman from Guzman’s gym in Ensenada, Mexico:

“This has been a very complete training camp. I feel like we have covered everything we would want leading up to a fight of this magnitude. I’ve taken extra motivation each day into training camp because this fight represents the biggest challenge of my career.

“I know Spence is a very tough fighter, but I can’t say for sure what he’s going to do in the ring. What I do know is, I’ll be ready for whatever it is.

“I actually think the pressure is on him fighting at home. He’s the favorite and I’m the underdog. I’m going to use that hostile crowd to my advantage and as extra motivation to pick up this victory.

“I’m going to make my fans, my family and my team proud with my performance. I’m not worried about what anyone is saying about Spence’s abilities. I’m focused on myself and being at my very best.





“I’m a smart fighter in there. When I need to use the distance, I have the size and skills to do that effectively. If I need to fight on the inside, I can do that too. Everyone will see what I’m made of on June 16.

“My goal is to fight a smart fight. Spence is a great fighter so I know it will take the best performance of my career. I think it’s going to be a war and I plan to come out with my hand raised and the belt around my waist.”