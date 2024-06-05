Carlos Adames Slams Proposed Crawford vs. Canelo Fight: “Absolutely Stupid”

WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames believes it’s “stupid” for a fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford to be happening at 168 because the Nebraska native hasn’t done his “progressions” by fighting in that weight class.

Celebrity Boxing Matchup?

Adames feels that Crawford’s power, which is good at 147 against fighters in that weight class, won’t transfer up 20 lbs to 168 against Canelo at super middleweight. He sparred with Crawford nine years ago when he was 19, and he feels he would beat him if he moved up to 160 to fight him.

Crawford has no intention of stopping at 160 to fight anybody in that weight class. He plans on fighting WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov on August 3rd, then potentially capturing the other titles to try and become undisputed.

If His Excellency Turki Alalshikh can line him up with a straight title shot against Canelo at 168 for his belts, he’ll go for that. Crawford has no interest in earning a fight against Canelo by fighting contenders at super middleweight.

This is more celebrity-type stuff, like the fights that we saw in Riyadh, with former UFC champion Francis Ngannou fighting Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in back-to-back fights in the first two fights in the pro game.

Weight Classes Matter

“Weight classes are there for a reason. Terence Crawford is one hell of a fighter, there’s no doubt about that, but he’s the type of agile fighter that has power, but his type of power resides in a division [147] that bodes well for him,” said Carlos Adames to Fighthype when asked about his thoughts on whether Terence Crawford can move up to super middleweight at 168 to defeat Canelo Alvarez.

“When I sparred with him [Crawford], I had two pro fights in my ledger [in 2015]. I was more of an amateur at that time at 19. If he were to fight me now over a decade. I’m 30 now, and a full-grown man now. I was a kid back then. It would be a completely different deal.

“When it comes to weight classes, look at what Canelo did with Bivol. He couldn’t hurt him at 175 the way he hurt his opponents at 168. Why? Because the weight difference between Bivol and Canelo was evident.

Adames’ Verdict: A “Stupid” Fight

“Canelo just couldn’t exact the kind of damage that he wanted to. So, if Terence Crawford were to come up to 168, what would happen? Pretty much the same thing. He wouldn’t be able to hurt Canelo the way he hurts people in his division [welterweight] right now.

“Canelo, on the other hand, would be able to hurt Crawford in a way that he usually does at 168 because of the weight advantage. So to summarize. I think this fight is absolutely stupid. I don’t think it makes any sense at all, and if Crawford wants to make it happen, I think he should do his progression and fight Canelo at that weight when the time is right,” said Adames.