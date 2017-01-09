Boxing News 24/7


Carl Frampton-Leo Santa Cruz II: Repeat or Revenge?

- Leave a Comment

The superb featherweight battle Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz engaged in last July was, for many people, The Fight of 2016. Back and forth the two unbeaten warriors went, with the intense pace of the high quality fight never once relenting.

Now, in just under a couple of week’s time, the two 130-pounders will do it again – this time at The MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Both men have promised an improvement on fight-one: Frampton stating how he fully believes he will KO or stop Santa Cruz this time; Santa Cruz vowing he will get revenge for the sole loss of his pro career.


In an article courtesy of Irishboxing, it has been reported how “The Jackal” has been knocking out sparring partners as he readies himself for the January 28 rematch fight. Training out at Shawn Porter Senior’s gym in Vegas, Frampton, 23-0(14) says he feels better than ever and is fully ready to do business.

“I am confident I will knock the guy out on January 28,” Frampton said. “The signs are good in training and I just can’t wait to get out there. I feel good, young and fresh and Santa Cruz will discover just how good I am. I am knocking my sparring partners out and I am better than ever.”

READ  ESB Best of 2016! Frampton, Thurman, Álvarez, More!

It would of course be very interesting to know just who the sparring partners the Irish star has been working with, or working over, are. But never has Frampton entered a fight in less than great condition. Naturally, the same can be said of Mexico’s Santa Cruz, 32-1-1(18) and he too has predicted a KO win in the eagerly awaited rematch.

But really, it would be quite shocking to see either warrior laid out, unable to continue. Instead, expect a second thrilling points win from Frampton – The Fighter of The Year for 2016 in the opinion of many good judges.

“I am bringing the belt back with me to Belfast,” Frampton vowed. It would take a brave gambler to bet against it.

Latest Videos


You are here: Home / Boxing News / Carl Frampton-Leo Santa Cruz II: Repeat or Revenge?

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Popular Posts

Abel Sanchez says “nobody at 160 will last the distance with Golovkin,” but will these words come back to haunt him?
Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn possible for April 23 in Australia
Shawn Porter wants Andre Berto for return foe
Andrzej Wawrzyk’s trainer: Huge upsets happen all the time
James DeGale: Me and Groves at Wembley would sell 80,000
Zab Judah to give it one last run, will return Jan 21
Ricky Burns to fight unification bout vs. Julius Indongo in April; also in the frame for possible Pacquiao super-fight
Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button
Read previous post:
Zab Judah to give it one last run, will return Jan 21

Former 140 and 147-pound champ Zab Judah is not yet ready to call it a career. Though the Brooklyn southpaw...

Close