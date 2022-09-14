Canelo wants Bivol rematch after Golovkin

Canelo Alvarez already has his eye on a rematch with Dmitry Bivol after his trilogy fight this Saturday against Gennadiy Golovkin.

Canelo had planned on fighting an immediate rematch with Bivol in September after his loss last May, but he’d signed a two-fight contract with DAZN to face Bivol and then Golovkin.

As a result, Canelo must face Golovkin on Saturday and hope everything goes smoothly against him before he can get to the arguably tougher business of facing Bivol in a rematch in May 2023.

To say that Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) is overlooking Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) is an understatement.

The defeat that Canelo suffered against WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol clearly still bothers him, as he felt that he could have won.

Indeed, Canelo raised his hands after the fight, apparently thinking he won. For the rematch, the former four-division world champion is already predicting a victory over Bivol (21-0, 10 KOs).

So it’s important for Canelo to make sure he doesn’t slip on a banana skin on Saturday against Golovkin because that would be another fight that he would need to avenge.

“The next day, I told Eddie Hearn that I wanted the rematch [with Dmitry Bivol] in September,” said Canelo Alvarez to Secondsout. That’s the only fight I want in September, but we had contracts before.

“We made these two-deal fights with DAZN, which is Bivol and Golovkin fight. We’re here. We need to do this fight, and then we’re going to start talking about the rematch [with Bivol],” said Canelo.

It’s going to be really difficult for Canelo to defeat Bivol without controversy, as he looked overmatched against him.

While the Nevada judges scored the Canelo-Bivol by an identical 115-113 x 3 score, the boxing public had it 10-2 and 11-1. It was a one-sided fight, making you wonder what the three judges were thinking when they turned in their 115-113 scores.

“The people want this fight [with Golovkin]. He’s a good fighter. He’s one of the best in boxing history,” said Canelo. “So every single fight is important for me.

“It’s going to be a really good fight because we don’t like each other, and he’s a really good fighter. I think it’s going to be one of the best fights in boxing history,” said Canelo.