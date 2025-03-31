Canelo Vs. Scull: An Easy Win For The Mexican Star?

It’s probably pretty safe to say how most fight fans feel Canelo Alvarez’s upcoming DAZN PPV fight, against Cuban William Scull, will result in a reasonably straightforward win for the Mexican star. Others might go further, saying and believing the May 3 fight is a veritable mismatch, an easy, cherry pick of a win for Canelo.

But Canelo says differently. The 34 year old (35 in July), speaking with Fight Hype, said Scull has a “very complicated style.” Of course, Canelo is never going to say, ‘yeah, this guy is no match for me, it’s an easy one ahead of my massive fight with Terence Crawford.’ But all the same, Canelo does seem to have some respect for Scull’s Cuban style and approach in the ring.

And, Scull, 23-0(9) IS a world champion, with him having survived a late rounds scare to decision Vladimir Shishkin to take the vacant IBF super middleweight belt that Canelo decided to drop rather than face Scull (go figure; Canelo wasn’t interested in the fight but now he is!). May 3 in his Saudi Arabian debut, Canelo – for many the face of boxing – needs to get Scull out of the way before he can fully focus on that September date with Crawford.

“He has that Cuban school,” Canelo said of his upcoming foe. “It’s very complicated. He knows how to use the ring, he has a very good jab, he has qualities. He’s a world champion and I want to be undisputed champion again, two-time undisputed champion.”

Boxing politics aside, Canelo could perhaps have remained as undefeated super middleweight champion had he fought Scull back when he was mandated to do so. Anyway, we have the fight now, and again, it’s fair to say not too many fans are especially excited about it. But Canelo is staying active, and he will go into a fascinating showdown with “Bud” Crawford next.

Assuming, that is, Canelo can solve 32 year old Scull’s Cuban style. The way the aforementioned Shishkin very nearly did back in October. But can Canelo, 62-2-2(39) score a KO, his first since November of 2021, when he stopped Caleb Plant late in a good action fight?