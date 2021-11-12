Canelo vs. Plant PPV numbers: 800K buys

Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant numbers came in on Friday with a reported 800K for their November 6th on Showtime pay-per-view. The numbers are still unconfirmed, but if they turn out to be legit, it would be a smashing success for the Canelo-Plant fight event.

Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) is a huge superstar, but his fight with IBF super middleweight champion Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) failed to gain traction with the boxing public, largely due to it being perceived as a mismatch, which it turned out to be.

800K buys for this level of a fight for Canelo suggests that he can face almost anyone and bring in great numbers on pay-per-view. Obviously, the DAZN subscribers would prefer to watch Canelo’s fights without having to pay $80 on PPV, especially when it’s a lackluster fight like the Plant affair.

The fights where Canelo can bring in a lot of pay-per-view buys would be against Jermall Charlo, David Benavidez, Gennadiy Golovkin, and possibly Artur Beterbiev. But getting Canelo to agree to face one of those dangerous opponents is the tricky part.

He and his trainer Eddy Reynoso are selective in who they choose, and they opt to continue to face the same level of opposition they’ve been fighting for the last three years.

In other words, we could see John Ryder as Canelo’s next opponent. That’s a name that Eddie Hearn mentioned this week that he would like to see Canelo face next.

“I don’t know the truth of that. I saw the report. I would have said somewhere between 600 [thousand and a million,” said Eddie Hearn to Boxing Social in reacting to the reports of the Canelo vs. Plant pay-per-view numbers being 800,000 buys.

“I don’t know the truth behind those numbers but Canelo is a huge draw,” Hearn continued in reacting to the Alvarez vs. Plant PPV numbers. “So, I think anything that shows good numbers, and we’ve seen the numbers he does on DAZN and they are quite amazing.

“He’s just a superstar, a massive draw and it was a big fight,” said Hearn.

“I think so but particularly depending on that fight and that performance,” said Eddie Hearn when asked if IBF middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin could be next for Canelo Alvarez if he wins his unification fight against WBA ‘Super World’ champion Ryota Murata on December 29th at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan next month.

“Another big fight for DAZN, Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Murata unification. I think if he [GGG] can put in a good performance and a big statement, Canelo against GGG is the biggest fight in boxing for the [super middleweight] undisputed championship.

“I’m glad to see Gennadiy back in the ring, and I think it’s a good fight, particularly in Japan,” said Hearn about Golovkin’s next match against Murata on December 29th.