Canelo vs. Bivol on DAZN PPV at $59.99 for subcribers or $79.99 for non-subcribers

Fans will need to open their wallets this Saturday night to watch Canelo Alvarez challenge undefeated WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) on DAZN PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The event starts at 8:00 p.m. ET. Canelo is a 4:1 favorite to defeat the 31-year-old Bivol.

Although some believed DAZN would never go the PPV route, they’re now starting with Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) taking on the unbeaten Bivol this Saturday, May 7th.

DAZN PPV cost for Canelo vs. Bivol:

$59.99 for subscribers to DAZN

$79.99 for nob-scribers

If fans don’t want to pay to see Canelo fighting Bivol on pay-per-view, they can always get round-by-round updates on Boxingforum24.com on the night or wait until highlights come out immediately after the contest.

Despite the many casual & hardcore boxing fans that view this as a walk in the park for Canelo over Bivol, there’s a very real possibility that the Russian fighter wins and does it in a dominating fashion.

If you watch how Bivol defeated Joe Smith Jr, Jean Pascal, and Sullivan Barrera, it’s easy to see him beating Canelo on Saturday. Canelo looks smaller, less blown up for this fight as he had for his two fights against Gennadiy Golovkin and his match against Sergey Kovalev.

We don’t know what Canelo will do against Bivol without the muscle bulk that he packed on for his fights with GGG and Kovalev. Without that muscle, Canelo might be too small & weak to beat Bivol.

Canelo’s recent wins over Caleb Plant, Billy Joe Saunders, Avni Yildirim, and Callum Smith don’t tell us anything about how he’ll do against Bivol because those were non-elite fighters.

“He’s [Dmitry Bivol] being disrespected,” Ariel Helwani said to DAZN Boxing Show. “This guy’s tough, he’s game.

“Ultimately, am I picking him [Bivol] to win? No, I think Canelo wins, and I think he wins via stoppage, just because he’s not a household name doesn’t mean that he’s a bum.”

It’s a tough fight to predict because Canelo was losing to an over-the-hill 36-year-old Sergey Kovalev when he moved up to 175 in 2019. Kovalev fought like he was in a trance against Canelo.

Bivol is a much better fighter than Kovalev showed in 2019, and he’s arguably leagues above former super featherweight champions Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders, and Caleb Plant.

You can argue that Bivol would make easy work of those three, including the faded version of Kovalev that Canelo beat three years ago.