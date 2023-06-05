Canelo Alvarez’s stock has dropped since loss to Dmitry Bivol says promoter

Promoter Sampson Lewkowicz says Canelo Alvarez’s stock has gone down following his one-sided loss to Dmitry Bivol last year and he will no longer make similar money than he did for that fight with DAZN.

Lewkowicz states that DAZN has been hemorrhaging money with Canelo, losing many millions on his fights. He says that one of the reasons the Canelo-Bivol rematch won’t take place is because there’s not enough money.

Canelo won’t get even half of what he made in the past with DAZN, says Lewkowicz, which is why he thinks he should agree to his massive offer that he made to him to fight David Benavidez.

If it’s true that DAZN has been losing million on Canelo’s fights, they should have put their foot down a long time ago when he was fighting these lackluster fighters:

Billy Joe Saunders

Avni Yildirim

John Ryder

Gennadiy Golovkin – trilogy

Caleb Plant

Sergey Kovalev

Daniel Jacobs

Rocky Fielding

“He didn’t lose in that way against Bivol, so his stock went down,” said promoter Sampson Lewkowicz to Fighthype about Canelo Alvarez, whose popularity has decreased since his loss to Dmitry Bivol.

“Everybody knows DAZN lost a lot of money. Millions and millions of dollars in Canelo. When you bleed, stop the bleeding. He can fight on DAZN again, but he won’t make half the money that we offered.

“Bivol knows he was not treated correctly by DAZN, and in these negotiations, what his manager says he wanted to have the same deal as before, and he forgot who is the champion, Team Canelo. So that fight will not happen. There’s not enough money.

“If you do it in Las Vegas, you’ll have to do at the MGM, and it will not sell out the place because everybody knows that fight [Canelo vs. Bivol] was so one-sided fight that it will not change in the next one. It’ll be the same thing.

“David Morrell. That is the only fight that people want to see if the Canelo fight fails to happen.

“It’ll be a 50-50 fight. It’ll be a fight of the decade. I guarantee you that Benavidez and Canelo will sell 1.5 [million PPV buys].

“So, hopefully, we can make this fight easy. It’s up to Canelo Alvarez to make the decision. It’s not about money. It’s about his legacy and have a chance to fight a 50-50 fight.

“Two years of inactivity, it wouldn’t be fair for either one to fight Benavidez,” said Lewkowicz about the Charlo brothers.