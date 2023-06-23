Canelo Alvarez’s three-fight deal worth $100 million+ with PBC

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez’s new contract deal with Al Haymon’s PBC is in excess of $100 million for three fights, beginning with a September 2023 title defense against Jermall Charlo.

The following two fights of Canelo’s three-fight deal will occur in May & September 2024. It’s unclear if money was the overriding reason for Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KOs) electing to sign a three-fight deal, as he had been with Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn in recent years

With Hearn, Canelo fought guys like John Ryder, Billy Joe Saunders, Avni Yildirim, and his disastrous bout with Dmitry Bivol. Had Canelo stayed with Hearn, his options would have been Edgar Berlanga and a rematch with Bivol.

Canelo was supposed to defeat Bivol, but he wasn’t prepared for that style due to an injured left wrist and training preparation that wasn’t ideal.

Did Canelo make the right decision signing with PBC?

Given those bleak choices, it’s unsurprising that Canelo inked a three-fight deal with Premier Boxing Champions. However, as the saying goes, ‘All that glitters isn’t gold.‘ While it’s great for Canelo to get over $100 million+ for his three-fight deal, it’s a double-edged sword.

He could lose to some or even all of the three fighters that he faces with PBC, which would be bad for him and for the company because they would be stuck with the huge money expenditure for the contests.

You can imagine that fans will be less eager to purchase fights #2 & #3 of Canelo’s three-fight deal with PBC if he loses to Jermall Charlo or in his second bout.

If Canelo had stayed with Hearn, he would have been relatively safe, fighting Berlanga, who many fans see as a product of hype and would be an easy win for the Mexican star. In other words, Hearn would protect Canelo, matching him well to keep him winning for as long as possible.

“Canelo signed a lucrative agreement that will exceed 100 million dollars for those three appointments in the ring, the one in September 2023 and the ones in May and September of next year,” said Salvador Rodriguez to ESPN Knockout on Canelo Alvarez’s three-fight deal with PBC.

“Canelo’ Álvarez confirmed his return in September and that he has reached an agreement for his next fight with Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) [against middleweight] Jermall Charlo, either in Las Vegas or Texas.”

This could turn around and bite Canelo on the backside if he loses most of his three fights with PBC because they’re going to expect value for the $100 million they’re paying the Mexican star.

PBC is tossing Canelo a gimme with his first fight against the inactive, slurring Jermall Charlo, who hasn’t fought in two years, but they’re likely going to want him to fight David Benavidez or David Morrell Jr among the other two contests.

That’s where it could go downhill for Canelo, with him losing to both of those guys and retiring at the end of his contract with PBC. Canelo is too proud to continue fighting and watching his career end badly like other great fighters like Evander Holyfield.