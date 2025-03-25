Canelo Alvarez vs. WIlliam Scull Start Times Announced: Canelo fights, Brits suffer!

Saul Alvarez is defending his belts again. This time, it’s against unbeaten William Scull. You’d think Cinco de Mayo would land the fight in Mexico, maybe LA or Vegas. Nope. They’ve parked it in Saudi Arabia — because if there’s one thing that screams “Mexican holiday,” it’s Riyadh at dawn.

Let’s break this down: The fight kicks off at 6 a.m. local time. Yes. Six in the bloody morning. That’s not a rough estimate. That’s the actual, planned ringwalk. Two elite boxers lumbering out at the crack of stupid, while the front row is either asleep or scrolling crypto prices.

Here’s the international schedule, which will broadcast live on DAZN:

USA (ET): 11 p.m.

USA (PT): 8 p.m.

UK: 4 a.m.

Saudi (Local): 6 a.m.

UK Fans: The Sleep-Deprived Martyrs of Modern Boxing

Here’s to the blokes and lasses across the UK who’ll stay up all night. Not for love. Not for family. But for 12 rounds of someone they’ve never heard of trying not to get dropped by Canelo. They’ll be wide awake at 3:47 a.m., sat in damp joggers, chewing on leftover Chinese, screaming at DAZN through gritted teeth.

They are not “dedicated.” They are deranged.

You won’t find them in documentaries. No one thanks them. But they’re the backbone of this twisted sport — alone in dark living rooms, swearing at buffering circles, with bags under their eyes deeper than Eddie Hearn’s excuses..

What a British Fight Night Actually Looks Like:

6:00 p.m. – “Just a quick pint. Not going mad tonight.”

7:15 p.m. – Already watching old Scull clips on YouTube: “Scull’s got no head movement, mate.”

8:00 p.m. – Fifth pint in. DAZN login fails once. “THEY’RE SILENCING ME!”

9:45 p.m. – Mate says Scull’s Cuban. You argue he’s Scottish and shout about socialism.

10:30 p.m. – Attempt to order food, accidentally send it to your nan.

11:00 p.m. – Undercard begins. Declare the entire sport corrupt anyway.

12:00 a.m. – Shouting “ROBBERY” before any scoring has happened.

2:00 a.m. – Can’t find the remote. Blame Eddie Hearn personally.

3:10 a.m. – You’ve DM’d DAZN, Matchroom, and your ex in a rage.

3:56 a.m. – “SCULL’S GONNA DO HIM!” while drinking Lucozade like it’s medicine.

4:00 a.m. – Ringwalk starts. You throw a shoe at your telly because the music’s “too smug.”

4:06 a.m. – DAZN buffers for a second. You punch the air and accuse your Wi-Fi router, Hearn and DAZN.

4:15 a.m. – Canelo lands one jab. You tweet “FIXED” with 17 emojis.

4:17 a.m. – Tweet “WHERE’S FROCH?” with no context.

4:30 a.m. – Fight ends. You didn’t score a single round. You declare it a robbery anyway.

4:32 a.m. – Full meltdown. You open the window and scream, “WHERE’S FROCH?” into the void.

By the end, you’ve got:

Your mate’s asleep in the kitchen with a shoelace in his mouth.

Someone’s trying to DM Frank Warren their betting slip.

Someone shirtless and fighting.

Someone trying to PayPal DAZN a threat.

And they’ll all be back next week. For more pain. More buffering. More DAZN-induced trauma.

Because British boxing fans don’t watch fights. They endure them.

Fight Night Details

Date: Friday, May 3, 2025

Main Event: Saul Alvarez vs. William Scull

Division: Super Middleweight – Undisputed Title Fight

Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Streaming: LIVE on DAZN (Subscription or PPV)

Start Times: USA (ET): 11:00 p.m. / UK (BST): 4:00 a.m.