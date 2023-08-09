Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo on September 30 live on Showtime PPV at T-Mobile

The location for the September 30th fight between Canelo Alvarez & Jermell Charlo was revealed today, with the two battling at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event will be shown live on Showtime PPV, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 pm PT.

Canelo will be training at high altitude to work on his conditioning to deal with his lighter, mobile opponent Charlo.

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KOs) will have his four 168-lb belts on the line, defending the straps against Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs), who will move up from 154, where he currently holds four titles as the undisputed champ in that weight class.

Canelo is facing his toughest test at 168 since becoming undisputed champion in 2021. He’s defended his belts twice, beating John Ryder and Gennadiy Golovkin.

Last year in May, Canelo moved up to 175 for one fight, losing to WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol by a narrow twelve round unanimous decision.

“We have decided to hold a high-altitude training camp to prepare,” said Canelo’s coach Eddy Reynoso.

It’s important that Canelo not fade in this fight against Jermell because he could wind up losing a decision if he’s exhausted down the stretch.

“I’m very happy that we got to make a fight of this magnitude between two undisputed champions,” said Canelo. “Jermell Charlo has also faced the best in his division.”

“I’m really excited to make history once again on September 30,” said Jermell. “This is the biggest fight in boxing. He’s going to see what Lions Only is all about. When the fight’s over, people will have to recognize that I’m the best fighter in the sport.”

“I’m always ready. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve always been in the gym training, being ready,” said Canelo to Little Giant Boxing. “I’m ready for whatever comes. I don’t have anything to do except to train.

“Yeah, well, it’s my life. Boxing is my life. Boxing is my life. The day I lose my love for boxing, I’ll retire. Boxing is my life. I can’t be without training for too long.

“The day I lose my love for boxing or the motivation, I’ll retire. Thank God, I’ve done many things, and I don’t have to be here if I don’t want to. Therefore, I’m here because I love boxing and because I like doing it.

“I love boxing more now because I’ve seen the results, and I’m satisfied with everything that I’ve done, and I like it more. I like accomplishing my goals, and that is a big motivation for me.

“I don’t think the day will ever come for me not loving boxing because boxing has been my life. Boxing has given everything to me, thank God.

“Therefore, I’m always going to have a lot for boxing, but there are chapters in life where you have to move on to other things. I think that’s what’s going to happen. But me lose my love for boxing? I don’t think that will ever happen.

“I think I’m going to lose love for boxing more than anything when I’m no longer fighting. Without a doubt, I will continue to train. I’m going to miss my routine a lot. Training, my diet, cutting weight.

“More than anything, I’m going to miss fighting. The beautiful feeling you get when you’re walking to the ring. I’m going to miss that so much, but I have a few years left. Therefore, let’s enjoy them 100%.

“I dedicate this fight to all the people that support me and have always supported me. My family, my team, and all those people who are around me.

“To my followers who are always supporting me. More than anything, I fight for them, and for them to feel proud of me,” said Canelo.