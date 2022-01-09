Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo possible for May 7th on Cinco de Mayo

Canelo Alvarez and Jermall Charlo are reportedly in talks for a fight on May 7th. This will be a huge fight expected to occur at 168, with the undisputed champion Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) defending his four super middleweight titles against the bigger and stronger Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) twin.

ESPN’s Mike Coppinger is reporting the news of the talks for a fight between the WBC middleweight champion Charlo and Canelo. The discussion of the Canelo vs. Jermall Charlo fight has lit up social media with great interest in this fight, as it promises to be action-packed from start to finish.

When he’s dialed in, Charlo is one of the best fighters in boxing. Of course, on the flip side, when Charlo is unmotivated, as we saw in his last match against Juan Macias Montiel, he struggled a little.

Still, Charlo makes his fights exciting and drama-filled due to his power, lack of defense, and willingness to go to war.

“I’m hearing it’s much more likely he’ll fight Jermall Charlo on Cinco de Mayo. There are talks right now for that fight,” said Mike Coppinger on ESPN.

Canelo fighting Charlo would be a huge fight. It would attract a lot of interest from fans worldwide, as it would be the first compelling fight Alvarez has taken since his controversial win over Gennady Golovkin in 2018.

Jermall Charlo’s best wins:

Julian ‘J-Rock’ Williams

Austin Trout

Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Matt Korobov

Cornelius Bundrage

Juan Macias Montiel

Since that fight, Canelo has faced badly flawed champions at 168 and 175, seemingly veering away from the opposition that fans have wanted him to face.

Although Canelo has beaten five world champions since 2018, none were considered any good. In other words, they were all paper champions who had won their titles by fighting marginal opposition.

The Mexican star Canelo, 31, talked about moving up to cruiserweight to challenge WBC champion Ilunga Makabu on May 7 on Cinco de Mayo. Still, he appears to have changed his mind.

Perhaps the combination of the enormous backlash Canelo has taken from boxing fans and the fact that the WBC cruiserweight champion is still tied up with a fight against his mandatory Thabiso Mchunu on January 29th was enough to go in another direction.

If Canelo does choose to fight Jermall, you got to give him HUGE respect for taking this risk and providing the boxing public an exciting fight.

There’s talk that Charlo might price himself out of the Canelo fight, as he’s rumored to be asking for $15 million. That’s a little more money that past Canelo opponents Daniel Jacobs and Sergey Kovalev got in fights against him, but not much more.

Canelo would likely need to fight Charlo on Showtime PPV, as he’s with Premier Boxing Champions, and he fights on that network. That shouldn’t be a show-stopper, as Canelo fought former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant on Showtime PPV in his last fight.