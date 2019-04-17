Canelo Alvarez The Light-Heavyweight?

Middleweight king Canelo Alvarez has his potentially very tough May 4th fight with Danny Jacobs to take care of before he should really be thinking about any other fight, yet peppered as he has been with questions from the media about what may lay in store for him further down the line, Canelo is thinking and talking big. As picked up by Fight Hub TV, the Mexican superstar seemed more interested in a possible move up to light-heavyweight than a third fight with Gennady Golovkin.





Canelo said that as far as he is concerned he has nothing to prove against GGG, who he says he is positive he defeated not once but twice. Canelo spoke of his desire to “keep making history” and take a fight with 175 pound champion Sergey Kovalev.

“No, I beat him without a doubt,” Canelo said in response to being asked if he feels he needs to fight GGG again. “I don’t have any problem with that. I beat him twice so for me it’s over and that’s why I keep making these fights and keep making history but if there’s a possibility for a third fight because there aren’t better options, it will surely be another very good fight.”

And on the possibility of moving up to challenge “Krusher,” Canelo said:





“It’s true. I don’t care [how big he is]. I like it whenever there’s a risk or a challenge for me.”

So would you prefer to see Canelo/Golovkin III, or Canelo against Kovalev? Both fights would be welcomed, and both would be big events that would likely result in exiting fights. Whether you agree with Canelo when he says he twice beat GGG is another thing entirely of course (no way did the flame-haired one win the first fight, which was scored a draw).

But could Canelo, all 5’8” of him, really move up to light-heavy and defeat even an ageing, past his absolute best Kovalev? That would be a risky move, for sure. Still, the history books and being placed in them is what motivates Canelo and the winning of a fourth world title would add significantly to his legacy. First things first though, and Canelo, 51-1-2(35) must get past a dangerously determined Jacobs.