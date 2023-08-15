Canelo Alvarez says Jermall Charlo fight “not my plan” after Jermell clash on September 30th

Canelo Alvarez says his plan isn’t to fight Jermall Charlo after he defends against his brother Jermell on September 30th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He isn’t saying who he wants to fight next, but it’s difficult to believe that he’ll take a risky match against David Benavidez or Dmitry Bivol.

(Photo credit: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions)

Running it back with Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) makes the most sense for Canelo if the fight brings in good numbers on Showtime PPV, and if it’s competitive. It’s a blowout for Canelo with him scoring an early knockout of Jermell, a rematch would be out of the question.

With Errol Spence Jr’s loss to Terence Crawford, he’s out of the picture for a fight with Canelo. Also, Crawford saying he wants Canelo to fight him at 158-lb catchweight, he’s not an option either.

Canelo admits that he didn’t look good in his last two fights against John Ryder & Gennadiy Golovkin. He also didn’t look good in his loss to Dmitry Bivol last year, so that’s three consecutive fights that he’s failed to impress.

“It’s a big challenge for me. He’s coming with a lot of motivation, and he’s a great fighter. He’s undisputed too, and he wants to prove to everybody he can do it. I’m motivated too, and I’m just looking for September 30,” said Canelo Alvarez to Fight Hub TV, talking about Jermell Charlo.

“I’m [former] 147 & 154; everybody is bigger than me,” said Canelo when told that Jermell looked a lot bigger than him during the face-off today. “I’m a small fighter.

“He comes with respect; I come with respect. I like that kind of press conference. I know people want drama; we talk s**t to each other and fight. I think this is better because you know the fighters are focused 100% on the fight.

“For me, that’s better. I like that kind of press conference. No, that’s not my plan,” said Canelo when asked if his plan is to fight Jermall Charlo next if he defeats Jermell on September 30th. “Right now, I’m 100% focused on Jermell. You never know. It could happen.

It’s good that people are saying I’ve lost a step. It’s fine. I know why I didn’t look as good in my last two fights. I know why, and I’m different now. I’m preparing now for a different type of fighter.

“I’m 100% focused on this fight. Then we’ll see what happens after. Everyone wants drama, and for us to fight on this stage, but when two fighters are 100% focused like we are right now, it’s going to make it a great fight in the ring.