Can The Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury Rematch Bring The Heavyweight Magic Back To Las Vegas?

There was a time when so many of the massive heavyweight super-fights took place in Las Vegas. Be it the 1970s, with the following classics: Larry Holmes-Ken Norton, George Foreman-Ron Lyle, Larry Holmes-Earnie Shavers. The 1980s: Holmes-Gerry Cooney, Mike Tyson-Michael Spinks, Tyson-Tony Tucker. The 1990s: Tyson-Evander Holyfield, Holyfield-Riddick Bowe I, II and III, George Foreman-Michael Moorer.

But then, shortly after the infamous “Bite Fight” rematch between Holyfield and Tyson, the big Las Vegas heavyweight occasions became less and less frequent. In fact, if you want to point to the last really big world heavyweight title fight in Vegas that featured a genuine superstar, you have to go back to 2003, and the night the great Roy Jones Junior made history by beating John Ruiz to win the WBA belt and make history.

But with yesterday’s official announcement of the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder rematch, for The MGM Grand in Las Vegas, just maybe the former heavyweight magic will return to Sin City. If Wilder-Fury II becomes the huge event it should be and can be, and if the action on February 22 proves special, maybe the big casinos/hotels will look to stage more and more big heavyweight showdowns; the way it used to be, with Caesars Palace, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, The MGM and other glitzy locations along The Strip playing host to the heavyweight super-fights.

When the two all-conquering Klitschko brothers began to dominate the heavyweight scene, selling out huge stadiums in Europe, Vegas heavyweight bonanzas began to dwindle in number, while just this year, Saudi Arabia became a big player, scooping up the massive Anthony Joshua-Andy Ruiz rematch. But Vegas could be on the verge of making a heavyweight comeback.

Older fans have plenty of special Las Vegas heavyweight memories, and they want to see the magic, the magic and the raw excitement that once came so regularly, back in town. For one night at least in 2020, the big heavyweight excitement that so lit up The Strip will return. Really, Vegas is the ideal place for Wilder-Fury II. Now let’s hope the two fighters can provide Fight Town with a classic, one deserving of being ranked alongside the epic heavyweight fights listed above.

Let’s hope Wilder and Fury can get Vegas back in business long-term when it comes to hosting the big ones.