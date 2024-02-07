Can Rolly Withstand the Pitbull’s Pressure? Porter Analyzes Romero vs. Cruz

Boxing expert Shawn Porter believes WBA light welterweight champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero will have a game plan that he will attempt to follow to the letter against challenger Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz on March 30th.

What Porter says could be Rolly’s downfall against the smaller and more basic Pitbull Cruz (25-2-1, 17 KOs) is his poor punch resistance, which betrayed him in his knockout loss to Gervonta Davis and was giving him issues in his recent fight against 40-year-old Ismael Barroso last May.

Rolly got what many fans feel was a gift by the referee Tony Weeks inexplicably stopping the fight in the ninth round to give him a win.

Porter thinks that with the pressure that the 5’4″ Cruz will be putting on Rolly (15-1, 13 KOs), he sees him winning the fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Strength in Simplicity

“We kind of know what we know about both guys. Pitbull [Cruz] can’t move his feet. He has to be close to you, arm’s distance, in order to punch and rip off, but every punch he throws has power,” said Shawn Porter to K.O. Artist Sports about the March 30th fight between WBA light welterweight champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero and Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz on Amazon Prime PPV.

Pitbull Cruz is fast enough on his feet to cut off the ring against Rolly, and force him to brawl with him. Whether that will lead to victory is unclear, but it could depend on the quality of the judges. Rolly is the A-side, so you have to expect that we could see a controversial decision in his favor unless Pitbull dominates the contest.

“I’m really wondering what the game plan is going to be for Rolly and his team,” said Porter. “This is what we saw against Tank. They [Team Rolly Romero] game-planned. They came to the ring ready to do something, and they were effective for a couple of rounds.

Rolly’s Vulnerability?: Questioning His Durability

“So, we know that Rolly will buy into the concept and try to utilize that concept and execute it,’ said Porter. “But we also know that Rolly doesn’t have a chin. We saw that against Tank. You see him [Rolly] come back against the older gentleman [Ismael] Barroso.

“Even though a lot of those shots [from Barroso] didn’t put him down, the few shots that he did get touched with, his legs were a little stanky and all that kind of stuff.

“I feel like it’s going to be Pitbull’s fight because we know he’s got a chin. We know he’s got a hard head, and we know he’s not going to stop. So, what is Rolly really going to be able to do to keep him off of him?” said Porter.