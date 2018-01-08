Can Joshua make history as the first man to hold WBA / IBF / WBO / WBC belts simultaneously?

No man has ever held, simultaneously, all four major heavyweight belts: WBA/IBF/WBO and WBC. Anthony Joshua, who currently holds two of these coveted titles, could take one big step closer to getting an opportunity at getting his hands on a third strap this week.

Various reports have confirmed how representatives of reigning WBO heavyweight champ Joseph Parker are on their way to the UK, to “look over the final touches” of a deal for the New Zealand warrior to fight AJ in March – most likely on the 31st, possibly at The Principality Stadium in Wales. It’s a good fight, an interesting fight, but ask most fans – go on, ask ’em – will tell you that the bigger, more powerful Joshua, fighting “at home,” will win.





Some people, WBC boss Deontay Wilder among them, feel the fight will go the distance; while Parker’s co-promoter Bob Arum says he gives Parker “a helluva shot” at knocking out a “gassed” Joshua in the later rounds. If there are no unexpected last minute (literally) snags, the fight will get finalised this week; with Parker himself reportedly set to touch down in London this Thursday.

If Joshua does win – and it is by no means a guarantee – he will be in some great position. As a three-belt holder, Joshua would be able to largely dictate terms for a four-belt unification superfight with Wilder; a fight that AJ says is his goal for later this year. And every fight fan around wants to see Joshua-Wilder right now; let alone if Joshua held another of the major belts.

But Parker, though the underdog in the minds of most, might not go easily. A rematch clause is reportedly in place for Joshua-Parker, and there are those who feel AJ is somewhat muscle-bound and that the solid, determined Parker will take him in one of those later rounds.

Again, all being well we will soon see. Will it be yet another massive and glorious night for Joshua as he continues on his road to true stardom, or will Parker prove to be the toughest of the three current heavyweight champions? Maybe we will see something somewhere in the middle.