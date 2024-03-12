Calvin Ford Predicts Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz to Dethrone Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero

Trainer Calvin Ford is leaning in the direction of Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz dethroning WBA light welterweight champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero in their co-feature clash at the end of the month on Amazon Prime PPV on March 30th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pitbull Cruz has performed a lot better than Rolly in his recent fights against these guys: Giovanni Cabrera, Eduardo Ramirez, Yuriorkis Gamboa, Gervonta Davis and Franciso ‘El Bandito’ Vargas.

Rolly is nowhere near Pitbull’s level, and he won’t have Tony Weeks working as the referee like in his last fight, which he would have lost.

Ford believes that Cruz (25-2-1, 17 KOs) has a style is complete, and isn’t one that needed to be fixed for him to find success. He’s the complete the way he is now, and arguably as he’s going to be.

In contrast, Rolly (15-1, 13 KOs) is filled with flaws, and needs massive work. As Rolly showed in his last fight against 40-year-old Ismael Barroso, he needs to move around the ring to keep from getting over.

He likely would have lost that fight if not for the referee Tony Weeks suddenly stopping the fight for no reason in the ninth, giving Rolly the win. That was a classic Weeks’ controversial stoppage, and Rolly was the lucky recipient.

Rolly has got to be the worst champion the 140-lb division has ever seen, and it’ll be interesting to see if Pitbull will end his short reign.

It’s going to be fun to watch how long Rolly can move to try and keep Pitbull off of him on March 30th because he’s going to get tired eventually. When that happens, Pitbull will feast and rip him to pieces.

Ford’s Prediction: Pitbull to Prevail

“For the Rolly and Pitbull fight, I’m going roll with Pitbull in this one. I’m gonna roll with Pitbull because he ain’t got to do too much with his body, just go in there and fight that night. Rolly got to work on a few things to keep people off,” said Ford.

It’s interesting that PBC has pullled Cruz from the lightweight division to challenge Rolly for his WBA 140-lb title. That’s obviously not fair to the contenders ranked in the WBA’s top 15 at light welterweight for them to be ignored, and Cruz, a lightweight, gettting a title shot rahter than one of them.