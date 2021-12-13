Caleb Plant talks about Andre Ward’s positive words after loss to Canelo

Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant says he recently received positive feedback from Andre Ward about his loss to Canelo Alvarez last month on November 6th in Las Vegas.

The former IBF super middleweight champion Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) says Ward told him that he was “impressed” with how he performed up until the moment he got caught by Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) in the eleventh round.

Plant, 29, effectively fought the superstar Canelo to a virtual standstill until he was hurt in round eleven. Subsequently, Plant was knocked down twice in the round before the referee Russell Mora stopped the contest.

Plant says he wanted to keep fighting and wasn’t happy about not being able to continue. Despite the loss, Plant showed that he belongs with the elite, and he needs to make some minor tweaks to his game to avoid suffering the same fate in the future.

Plant licking his wounds

“That’s up to everyone else. I feel like I went in there and put up a hell of a fight,” said Caleb Plant to Fighthype on his loss to Canelo Alvarez on November 6th.

“I won a handful of those rounds regardless of who you were picking to win. I know I won a handful of those rounds. It could have been 6-4 either way, or it could have been 5-5, and I got clipped.

“That happens in boxing, but I’ll bounce back. I’ll lick my wounds, and I’ll be back,” Plant said.

Plant states that he’ll be back inside the ring in the first quarter of 2022, and he’ll be ramping up for a world title shot. It’s too early to know if Plant will cross paths with Canelo again inside the ring. A lot of that will depend on the continued success of the two fighters.

If Plant can recapture a world title at 168, that will increase the chances of him one day getting a chance to avenge his loss to Canelo.

The Mexican star is expected to move up to either light heavyweight or cruiserweight for his next fight in May. If Canelo doesn’t vacate his 168-lb titles, that will give Plant the chance of working his way into a mandatory position to fight him again.

Caleb talks about Ward’s praise

“Yeah, we spoke a couple of times and gone over some stuff,” said Plant when asked if he’s spoken to Andre Ward since his loss to Canelo.

“Yeah, some good things. He was impressed. He liked how I did, and he said that Canelo was winning some of those moments and I was winning some of those moments. It was a close fight, but I got caught.

“I just got to go back to the drawing board and show me I’m on the right track and keep doing what I’m doing,” said Plant.

Before the fight with Canelo, Ward had given Plant advice on fighting the Mexican star.