Caleb Plant lacks the IQ to beat Canelo Alvarez – says Tim Bradley

Tim Bradley says Caleb Plant doesn’t possess the ring IQ to defeat Canelo Alvarez on November 6th, and he’s predicting that he will be knocked out. The two 168-lb champions will be fighting for the undisputed championship at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The younger fighter Plant, 28, has already gotten into Canelo’s head during their kickoff press conference last week, calling him a “drug cheat” and angering him enough to where the Mexican star physically attacked him during the face-off.

Plant had to have been smiling inside, knowing that he’d already scored a significant victory in hitting Canelo where it hurts in reminding him of his past positive drug test for clenbuterol from three years ago.

After the press conference, Plant sounded like a psychiatrist in coming up with his theory on what goes behind fighters that use PEDs, saying that it’s a sign of insecurity on their part.

Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) has come a long way from where he started in life in Tennesse, and he’s not going to give up easily without putting Canelo through the fight of his life

“He don’t have the IQ to beat Canelo. It takes a guy with IQ to beat Canelo,” said Tim Bradley to Fighthub on his view that Caleb Plant lacks the ring IQ to beat Alvarez.

Contrary to what Bradley says about Plant not being smart enough to beat Canelo, I beg to differ. Plant is more than smart enough to win this fight, and he’s got the size, speed, and boxing ability to do what Floyd Mayweather Jr. did to Canelo.

Canelo, 5’8″, is small for a super middleweight, and he’s going to be giving away a lot of size against the 6’1″ Plant. If Plant chooses to use his jab and movement the entire fight, there’s not much Canelo will be able to do.

Plant has more than enough ring IQ to win this fight, but we don’t know if he can beat Canelo in Las Vegas. We’ve already seen Canelo involved in four highly controversial fights in which he arguably should have lost to these fighters:

Miguel Cotto

Gennadiy Golovkin – 2017

Gennadiy Golovkin – 2018

Erislandy Lara

Plant may lack the popularity to get the nod on the scorecards by the Nevada judges if the fight goes to the cards. It would be bad for Canelo because it would further the rep that he has of someone that can’t be beaten by a decision in Las Vegas.

“Canelo can do it all too,’ said Bradley. “He can fight you on the inside; he can fight you on the outside, he can be very defensive, he can counterpunch you. And if you don’t have the IQ to be able to deal with that and negate all of that, you’re not going to beat him. I don’t see a guy right now between 175 and 168 that can beat Canelo; I don’t.”

Bradley is going a little overboard with his fawning praise of Canelo Alvarez. Many fighters at 168 and 175 CAN and likely would beat Canelo if given a chance.

These fighters likely would beat Canelo: