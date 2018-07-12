Cabic Promotions announce Allotey vs Lusambya for August 11

Ghana’s Patrick Allotey continues his chase up the world rankings and world title prospects on August 11 when he defends his WBO Africa junior middleweight title against Badru Lusambya of Uganda at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.





Cabic Promotions and Management, promoters and managers of Allotey (38-3, 30 KOs) announced the fight against Lusabya (26-2-3, 24 KOs) along with 9 others including the WBO Africa super middleweight and the WBO Africa heavyweight championships at a press conference on Thursday.

In the event, former Ghana heavyweight champion, Richard Harrison Lartey (12-1, 9 KOs) who only failed to travel to the UK for a Commonwealth title fight against Joe Joyce last month due to visa acquisition issues, will have the chance to push up his world title credentials when he attempts to see off the challenge of Morris Okola (10-2, 8 KOs), a southpaw from Kenya who holds that country’s heavyweight champion in a clash for the vacant WBO Africa interim heavyweight title.

Another title fight will see undefeated Ghana super middleweight champion, Emmanuel Martey (12-0, 9 KOs) battle Sunday Ajuwa (13-3, 10 KOs) of Nigeria for the vacant WBOAfrica super middleweight belt.

Other fights confirmed for what will be Cabic Promotions’ second event since their launch in February this year, include Emmanuel Quaye versus Elliasu Sulley in a middleweight contest, highly rated Issah Samir against a yet to be named opponent in a super middleweight contest scheduled for 10 rounds as well as Daniel Amarteifio versus Amos Denji at super featherweight.





Concluding the 10-fight night are two sets of contests at super bantamweight and super welterweight featuring Michael Tagoe versus Arab Moi and Solomon Martey versus Felix Okine as well as Djibrim Ahmed against Richard Mawuli and Justice Addy versus Daniel Adoku respectively.

“Boxing has never been a lesser sport, it has been a great sport that has always taken somebody who is downtrodden from the streets to become a world champion so I advise our boxers to be more serious and train harder to win world titles of which the WBO is the best route,” said Samir Captan, a former Chairman of Ghana Boxing Authority and now WBO supervisor for Africa.

Ellis Quaye, Director of Cabic Promotions reiterated his outfit’s commitment to the development and promotion of boxers into world beaters for Ghana and urged corporate bodies in the country to get fully involved in the sport.

“We are gratified to continue our quest to develop Ghana boxing as we collectively search for the foothold that can keep our boxing alive and buzzing with numerous champions in Ghana, Africa, Commonwealth and the world,” Mr. Quaye said.





“Let me seize this opportunity to invite corporate organisations to join hands with Cabic as we endeavour to change the face of Ghana sports through boxing. We believe in the win-win formula of business and encourage every individual or organisation to step forward and let’s make the upcoming Cabic Big Fight Night a huge success,” the Cabic Promotions Director added.