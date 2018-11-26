Brutal Harlem Eubank KO Getting A Lot Of Attention, Talk Of ‘KO Of The Year’





The Eubank clan may have a new star operator. Harlem Eubank, the far less famous son of former world champion Chris Eubank, is a rising welterweight prospect with a current record of 6-0(2). The second KO of the 24 year old’s pro career was scored on Saturday night at York Hall in London. Eubank fought Petar Alexandrov of of Bulgaria, 3-4(2) and though Eubank’s opponent was nothing special the winner’s KO certainly was special special.

Eubank uncorked a perfect left hook that landed flush on the 21 year old Bulgarian’s chin, putting the lights out instantly. Alexandrov fell flat on his face and was motionless, disturbingly so, for quite some time. Officials piled into the ring to assist the badly stricken fighter who was thankfully okay afterwards. If Eubank – who has been getting a good deal of publicity due to this, in the opinion of some a KO Of The Year candidate – can score more eye-catching KO’s like this one he will fast become a star attraction.

So far it has of course been the vocal Chris Eubank Junior who has been the most prolific son of the former champ from the 1990s. But though Eubank Jr has had some success, winning the British title, he has lost his two biggest fights – to Billy Joe Saunders and to George Groves. Maybe Harlem Eubank is the junior to watch from here on in. Fight fans love to see a knockout, all the more when it’s a stunning one-punch KO the likes of which Eubank scored to terminate Saturday night’s bout.

A pro boxer since just May of last year, Eubank has never before shown such ferocious power, even being held to a close split decision in his third pro outing. Okay, he wasn’t in the ring with anything close to a top class fighter, but Eubank has certainly created quite a buzz on the internet boxing sites due to his handiwork. More fans will now be looking out for Eubank’s next fight.