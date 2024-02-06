British Warrior John Ryder Announces His Retirement

British warrior and all-round, fight the best, no questions asked, good guy John Ryder has taken to social media to announce his retirement from the sport. 35 year old Ryder, last seen being stopped by Jaime Munguia, wrote how it has been no easy or pleasant decision making his mind up to retire.

Here is what Ryder, who goes out with a 32-7(18) record, had to say upon making the tough decision:

“It is with a heavy heart that I have come to the decision to hang up my gloves and retire from professional boxing. I’ve been absolutely blessed to have the most amazing career over the past 14 years. Starting in Bethnal Green and ending in Phoenix, Arizona. I’ve been lucky enough to box everywhere from the O2 Arena, T-Mobile in Vegas, Alexandra Palace, Manchester Arena to Guadalajara in Mexico. It’s been some run. Although I didn’t manage to win that world title, I’ve achieved and experienced more than I could ever have imagined when I first put on a pair of boxing gloves and I wouldn’t change that for any belt.”

A true, heartfelt and passionate retirement message if you’ve ever clapped your eyes on one, you must surely agree. Southpaw Ryder may not have won the big one, but the warrior from London did win the WBO interim title at super middleweight. It was the win over Zach Parker that ultimately led “The Gorilla,” as Ryder was colourfully nicknamed, into a massive fight with Canelo Alvarez.

Ryder showed immense heart and guts in the fight of May of last year, with him taking the Mexican superstar all the way to the final bell. Prior to that, and prior to the win over Parker, Ryder had been in the ring with the likes of – Billy Joe Saunders (this a loss, down at middleweight), Nick Blackwell (this one of just two stoppage losses Ryder suffered), Rocky Fielding (a close decision loss in a war), Callum Smith (a points loss in a challenge for the WBA 168 pound belt), and Daniel Jacobs (an upset win that came via decision, this almost certainly Ryder’s biggest win).

The saying, ‘he fought ’em all’ applies here.

Ryder gave his all in every fight he had, and he leaves the sport with his head held high enough to see over any fence as a result.

Ryder says he will continue to work in trainer Tony Sims’ gym, this as a coach in his own right. Let’s all wish Ryder nothing but the best in his retirement from the rigours of the ring.