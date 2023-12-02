British Heavyweight News: Overweight Nathan Gorman Beaten, Red-Hot Prospect Moses Itauma Scores Quick KO Win

Two British heavyweights, both young, one especially so, and both going in different directions. Last night, in Bolton, Nathan Gorman made his ring return. Facing Bohdan Myronets of Ukraine, 27 year old Gorman was having his first fight in over a year, since he was stopped by Fabio Wardley last November. It was felt Gorman would pick up a decent rust-removing win over the much smaller Myronets, yet eyebrows were raised when Gorman tipped-in at a hefty 296 pounds, to 217 for the visiting fighter.

Gorman paid for his lack of fitness as he was outworked and outscored by the faster, sharper, far better conditioned Myronets. After eight completed rounds, the referee, acting as the sole judge, had it 77-76 for Myronets. Gorman falls to 19-3(13) and big questions will be asked about how much he wants it, how much desire he still has at this stage of his career. Myronets, who some fans may recall upset Kash Ali in the UK a while back, is now 8-1(4).

Also in action last night, but at The York Hall in London, was former amateur standout Moses Itauma. The 18 year old, of whom big things are expected, blew away Michal Boloz of Poland in the opening round. Itauma, who has very fast hands, scored two knockdowns, with his left hook responsible for the first knockdown. Boloz showed heart in getting back up, but he was soon knocked down again by Itauma’s follow-up shots, this prompting the referee to end the fight. It was over in one minute.

Itauma had his seventh fight of the year last night, this after going pro in January, with the gifted southpaw winning five of his pro bouts via first round KO. Boloz, now 5-7-2(5) had the nerve to try and protest the referee’s decision to save him. Itauma really is one to watch. However, as good as he is along with how young he is, the toughest job may be getting adequate learning fights for Itauma. But we may well have a very special heavyweight here, and a future world champion.