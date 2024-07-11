Arum’s Grand Plans for Janibek Alimkhanuly After Mikhailovich Bout

Promoter Bob Arum hopes to set up unification fights between IBF/WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly and the other belt-holders at 160 if his fighter is victorious this Saturday night, on July 13th against challenger Andrei Mikhailovich (21-0, 13 KOs) at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Janibek vs. Mikhailovich event will be shown live on ESPN+ at 11:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT.

Unification Bouts on the Horizon

Arum wants to match Janibek against WBC champion Carlos Adames and WBA champion Erislandy Lara to unify the belts at 160. If he gets his way, Janibek, 31, would be the undisputed midweight champion, increasing his popularity considerably.

Arum also wants to match Janibek against the British fighters Hamzah Sheeraz and Chris Eubank Jr. The Sheeraz fight would be a dangerous one for Janibek because he’s got the size of a super middleweight and the power of a light heavyweight. Size and power-wise, Sheeraz is a freak of nature.

“This kid was the #1 contender, and he lobbied for the fight. So, it’s not hard to get an opponent,” said promoter Bob Arum to Fighthype when asked if it was difficult to find an opponent for IBF/WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly to fight this Saturday night.

Potential Blockbuster Fights with British Stars

“It’s hard to get other champions to fight him, but slowly but surely, if he’s successful in this fight, we’ll be able to make fights with [middleweight champions Carlos] Adames and [Erislandy’ Lara. There’s some English fighters that are really interesting like Eubank and Sheeraz. So there’s a lot of opponents out there.

“I don’t buy the fact that there’s nobody out there to fight him. That’s ridiculous. He hasn’t the right people like the great middleweights that I’ve been lucky enough to promote did,” said Arum about Janibek, which has held him back from becoming popular.