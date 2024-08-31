Boxing Tonight: Pacheco vs. Sulecki Live Results

Unbeaten super middleweight contender Diego Pacheco (22-0, 18 KOs) kept on path for a world title shot by stopping fringe contender Maciej Sulecki (32-3, 12 KOs) in the sixth round on Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The 6’4″ Pacheco dropped the 35-year-old Sulecki with a left hook to the body in the sixth round. Sulecki was too hurt to continue, and the fight was stopped. The time of the stoppage was 54 seconds, which is the sixth.

Live Results

Super featherweight Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez (28-1 28 KOs) outslugged veteran Miguel Marriaga (31-8 26 KOs), stopping him in the sixth round in a pure war. Nunez knocked Marriaga down once the fourth and sixth rounds.

After the sixth, the fight was halted. Marriaga had been dropped by a body shot from Sugar Nunez late in the sixth, and it would have been pointless to allow the 37-year-old to come out for the seventh.

Marriaga caught the easy-to-hit Nunez throughout the fight, throwing homerun punches and connecting with them. Nunez never seemed bothered by any of the shots from Marriaga, but he was hit with punches that seemed more powerful than the ones he was throwing. If not for Nunez’s punch resistance, he wouldn’t have lasted long in this fight because he got hit with huge punches.

Continental Americas super bantamweight champion Arturo Cardenas (15-0-1 8 KOs) retained his belt, winning a ten-round split decision over Jesus Arechiga (21-2 15 KOs). Arechiga controlled the fight in the second half, working Cardenas to the body and backing him up. The judges seemed more impressed with Cardenas’s headshots and seemed to ignore all the body shots that Arechiga was landing.

The judges’ scores were 96-94 for Arechiga, 98-92, and 96-94 for Cardenas.

Unbeaten cruiserweight Chev Clarke (10-0, 7 KOs) had to reach deep to defeat the powerful Nigerian knockout artist Efetobor Apochi (12-3, 12 KOs), winning a ten-round majority decision.

Apochi had Clarke, 33, hurt in the tenth round after clipping him with a right hand, but he couldn’t finish the job. The judges’ scores were 95-95, 98-92, and 97-93. It was competitive all the way through, it was impossible to choose between them at the end. The judges went with the A-side fighter Clarke, but he didn’t look like he’d done enough.

Apochi was walking Clarke down throughout the fight, hitting him with the harder shots and forcing him to fight to survive. In the ninth, Clarke had Apochi hurt after tagging him with a right to the head. Apochi came back at the end of the round to nail Clarke with repeated shots to the head, which had him looking shaky.