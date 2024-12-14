Boxing Tonight: Munguia vs. Surace – Live Results

In a shocking upset, super middleweight Bruno Surace (26-0-2, 5 KOs) knocked out Jaime Munguia (44-2, 35 KOs) in round six in the main event on Saturday night at the Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico.

The French fighter Surace, who was brought in as a tune-up opponent, caught Munguia with a clean right hand that whiplashed his head sideways in the sixth, sending him down on the canvas. It took Munguia to the count of nine to get up from the knockdown, and he then into the ropes, looking drunken. The fight was stopped at 2:36 of round six.

The referee took one at Munguia’s physical state and waved it off. He wasn’t about to let Munguia continue fighting and have him eat another right hand from Surace that would have sent him into never-never land.

Munguia vs Surace: Live Results and Updates

Alan Picasso (31-0-1, 16 KOs) looked impressive, knocking out Yehison Cuello (13-3-1, 11 KOs) with a perfectly placed left hook to the body in round three. Cuello was too hurt to beat the count, and the contest was halted. The rail-thin Mexican fighter Picasso looked very technical with the shots he landed in the first and second rounds. You could tell from watching him he’s not like your average fighter. Picasso took advantage of the openings Cuello was giving him, connecting with rights to the head and lefts to the body. Cuello looked like a defeated fighter by the third, showing that he had no fight in him due to the hard punches he was getting hit with by Picasso when he would try and throw. The time of the stoppage was at 1:55 of round three.

In undercard results:

Junior Middleweight: Jorge Garcia (32-4, 26 KOs) UD 10 Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (20-4, 12 KOs), 97-92 and 99-90 2x.

Junior Featherweight: Sebastian Hernandez (18-0, 17 KOs) TKO 7 Sergio Martin Sosa (14-5, 3 KOs), 2:39.

Junior Lightweight: Juan Anacona (13-1, 6 KOs) UD 8 Christian Islas (11-3-1, 7 KOs), Scores: 79-73, 78-74 and 77-75.