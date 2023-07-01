Boxing Tonight: Anderson vs. Martin – Live Results

Jared Anderson (14-0, 14 KOs) is ready for his 10-round fight tonight against the tough southpaw Charles Martin (29-3-1, 26 KOs), who is coming in as a high-level substitute for their main event fight at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

The 23-year-old Anderson insists he’s ready to take on the former IBF heavyweight champion Martin in tonight’s live boxing on ESPN & ESPN+. Action will be shown beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Boxing 247 will be giving live updates below.

Complete card

Jared Anderson vs. Charles Martin

Abdullah Mason vs. Alex de Oliveira

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Raphael Akpejiori

Tiger Johnson vs. Jonathan Montrel

Dante Benjamin Jr vs. Mirady Zola

Husam Al Mashhadi vs. Rance Ward

Tyler McCreary vs. Deivi Julio

Jahi Tucker vs. Nicklaus Flaz

Jared Anderson to put maximum effort into career

“I am going to, like you said, ride the horse and take it as far as I can, but I don’t feel like I need to take it to the extent that everybody is wishing upon me,” said Jared Anderson said Max on Boxing.

“Some people listening to that might think, ‘Wait a minute; does this dude love the game?’ Because when you get to the top level, and you eventually come across another super-talented heavyweight in his prime, a lot of times, it stands to reason that the guy who loves it, who needs it, who thinks it is part of their destiny, has an advantage in those moments. Do you not see it that way?” said Max Kellerman.

“No, I don’t see it that way,” said Anderson. “It’s just that simple, but as a fighter, I’m a competitor, simple as that. I’m one of the biggest competitors in the gym, and if I want to win, I want to win. It’s that simple.

“If I put my life on the line if I get into that ring, I want to win. Do you know what I’m saying? So I think that’s what’s going to separate me from anybody who works just as hard and is talented and all that good stuff.

“I’m a competitor, and I want to win. If you take the food off my plate, it’s going to come with a consequence. So that’s all it is to it.

“I got to tell you when I hear that, you come across as mature because just because a legend who you admire in Roy Jones is telling you one thing doesn’t mean you subscribe to it. You don’t necessarily sign up for it.

Anderson doing things his way

“You see things your own way, and I think your point of view is a very reasonable one. Not that you need someone else to tell you that, but it does sound that way. That aside, were you emotional because it was Roy Jones?

“What does it mean to you when a guy like Roy looks at you and says that you’re like him in terms of your talent and stuff like that.”

“It was great to feel like he could relate to me and my situation and everything but not necessarily,” said Anderson. “I feel as though Roy, and I appreciate that though do that you do feel as though I have a good reason for how I look at things and everything, but I just felt Roy was pushing his agenda.

“What works for everybody else doesn’t work for other people. It worked for him, and I’m going to take what I heard and what I felt like I needed to hear out of that conversation, and I’m going to run with it.

“I’m going to run to be the best at what I want to be. He said, ‘You want to ride that horse and this career until you done until you finish,’ and that’s exactly what I’m going to do.

“I’m saying I took a lot from that conversation, but I don’t think I was emotional because it was Roy. I think I was more or less emotional because I knew that at that moment where I was speaking about it.

“What was going through my head was my family, and why I fight, what I’m fighting for, and it’s just the pressure built up. It’s simple as that. The pressure built up on why I’m doing this, and all those emotions ran through at one time, and I just couldn’t hold it back,” said Jared.

It’s interesting you bring it up. This happens in other sports, too,” said Kellerman. “A lot of times, the best coaches, managers, co-head coaches, boxing trainers never hit the highest level themselves because they do what you’re saying. They think, ‘Okay, I did it this way,’ and they try to impose that on everyone.

“You think of the greatest boxing trainers as pros, like Freddie Roach and Emanuel Stewart. They hit certain levels, but it wasn’t the uppermost level. Maybe that helped them be a better coach, and that might mean that you’ll never be a good coach.

Jared ready for Charles Martin

“I don’t know because it looks like you’re also destined to me for really, really good things. So, Charles Martin is a lot is a last-minute replacement, but he is a former belt holder. What did that do to your preparation to be preparing for one fighter and then at the 11th Hour have to switch, not only to another fighter but a guy who has real world-class experience?”

“I train with world-class fighters all the time. So that didn’t change anything,” said Anderson. “He’s still a southpaw, so that didn’t have to change either. The only difference was the height difference, but I was already training with taller fighters anyways. One is 6’4″, and the other is 6’6”, if I’m not mistaken.

“So I was ready for the height anyways, but you know it didn’t really change much, just change the face, same mission,” said Anderson.