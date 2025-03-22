The Passing Of The Great George Foreman – This One Really Hurts

Fans the world over have surely heard the bad, indeed the stunning news regarding the sudden passing of heavyweight legend George Foreman, this at the age of 76. Waking up here in the UK, being met by the brutal news as I have been, well, it’s hard. Foreman, one of the finest, most extraordinary human beings ever to have walked the earth, was of course far more than just a boxer.

Foreman became a part of American culture, his face, his voice, what he stood for being instantly recognised by millions of people. Foreman had that feel of being a genuine friend, or a buddy as he might have said.

In the ring, Foreman did it all: Olympic gold medallist, two-time world heavyweight champion; fought during a golden era that would not have been half as golden if he had not been there. It was though, Foreman’s near miracle of a comeback, and his regaining of the world title that really cemented him as a true, true great. Foreman’s record, as the oldest man to regain the crown, this in November of 1994, at age 45 years and 10 months, may never be broken.

Foreman was a different kind of tough. Hungry as a kid, Foreman parlayed the memories of his hunger into an ability to fight hard in the ring, often angrily in his younger career. As an “old man,” Foreman was still tough, still hungry, but he was now a patient warrior, one who could go all night. And as we know, the one man some may say ranks as the sole heavyweight deserving to be placed above Foreman in the all-time greats – Muhammad Ali – ever managed to stop George in a fight. And how Foreman learned from that fight, with him coming back more mentally strong in the end.

Right now, the world is in a very real state of shock over Foreman’s death – with none of us knowing he was ill in any way, if he in fact was, and perhaps George managed to keep his personal life away from the ever intrusive media of the day – and we are all in tears. I’ll let George’s former colleague and broadcast partner Jim Lampley pay his tribute to Foreman here. Many, many tributes have poured in, and many more will come over the coming days, if not week, months, years…..

“Tonight I am flooded with tears after learning of the death of my dear friend and broadcast partner George Foreman. I loved him. He was a great fighter and a far, far greater human being,” Lampley wrote in a statement, courtesy of Fred Sternburg. “Every great thing that ever happened to him, and there were many extraordinary blessings, was richly deserved. My thoughts and prayers tonight are with his family and his friends and his congregation. It’s a massive loss, but I feel blessed and privileged to have known him and spent countless hours in his presence. He’s with Ali now, and they are at peace with each other.”

Amen.