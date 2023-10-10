BoMac McIntyre A Free Man, But Will He Be Able To Return To The UK?

As fight fans may have read or heard by now, trainer Brian “BoMac” McIntyre is a free man. Sent to prison in the UK for illegally carrying a gun and ammunition in his suitcase upon attempting to fly back home to the Atlanta following his fighter Chris Eubank Junior’s revenge win over Liam Smith on September 3, McIntyre was looking at a five year prison sentence.

Due to the very strict gun laws here in the UK, BoMac was in deep, and he ended up spending five weeks in jail. Yesterday, October 9, at his hearing, the 53 year old pledged guilty to two firearms charges, as reported by British court reporter Ollie McManus. BoMac received a 20 month suspended sentence and he will be, at time of writing, back home.

The first question everyone had when the news broke of BoMac’s arrest was, why on earth would he have a gun and ammo in his suitcase when he just had to know it would be detected at Manchester airport!? All manner of theories were put forth, with some people even saying BoMac had been “set up,” with the gun and ammunition being “planted.” But BoMac said yesterday that he simply “forgot” the gun and ammunition were in his case.

The weapon is fully licenced in the US, and apparently BoMac, his mind on other things, “carelessly” brought the gun with him to the UK. This does beg the question, why was the gun not detected upon BoMac’s arrival in Manchester?

Another question is, will BoMac be allowed to return to the UK after what he did? BoMac, who of course trains Terence Crawford and a few other superb fighters, very much wishes to continue working with Eubank Jr, and vice versa. But if BoMac is to be permanently banned from the UK, Eubank will have to travel to the US in order to carry on working with the trainer who guided him to that crucial revenge win over Smith.

For now, BoMac, who will have been through quite the ordeal whilst behind bars, will be happy to be back home. No doubt, BoMac will be hooking up in the gym with Crawford soon, with “Bud” looking at his next fight, be it a return with Errol Spence or something else. Meanwhile, unbeaten 135 pound hot prospect Keyshawn Davis has told Sports Illustrated that BoMac will work his corner this Saturday night in Texas.