Blair ‘The Flair’ Cobbs Prepares for Career-Defining Fight Against Adrien Broner

Blair, ‘The Flair’ Cobbs, looks forward to facing Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner, the former four-division world champion, in their welterweight clash at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida, on June 7th. This is a 50-50 fight in the eyes of a lot of and.

Broner, 34, hasn’t faced a stiff test since his loss to Manny Pacquiao in 2019, and he looked poor in that fight.

Cobbs (16-1-1, 10 KOs) says this is a “dream fight” for him because he’s looked up to Broner (35-4-1, 24 KOs) from when he was still in the prime of his career in 2011 and 2012. Back then, Broner was on the top of the sport at super featherweight and lightweight.

Cobbs, 34, views Broner as someone who burned himself out early in his career, and he’s not had the staying power that he’s had despite the two being at the same age.

Broner has made some mistakes by electing not to stay at 130, where he was at his best, not working hard in between fights, and failing to stay active. He wasted his potential, which is why he’s no longer getting the big fights that he did years ago.

Cobbs is an excellent fighter and has only lost once in his career to Alexis Rocha by a ninth-round knockout. ‘The Flair’ Cobbs wasn’t ready for the kind of war that Rocha brought to him in the fight, and he was chopped down. It’s questionable whether he could beat Rocha even now, even with him having been recently beaten.

Cobbs’ Perspective on the Fight

“The role is it’s not a race, it’s a marathon. The whole thing is this. He can shoot himself so fast, young and dumb, running out of money more than he can ever get in his lifetime,” said Blair Cobbs to the Sean Zittel YouTube channel, talking about Adrien Broner, who burned out fast early in his career.

“The thing is, it was the turtle that won the race, and right now, it’s one of those moments. I was born for this moment. I’ve been praying for this moment, and I’ve been driven to fight for this moment,” Cobbs continued.

“He went pro very early. He got his big break really early. I was still one of the top guys, but I never had those breaks. I never had the opportunity that he had,” said Cobbs about Broner having opportunities that he never was given.

“It was always a dream fight. I looked up to him to a point, ‘This guy is great.’ He talked his s***, and I thought to myself, ‘I want to be when I get to the pros, I want to be somebody that is special.’ When I saw Adrien Broner, I thought he was somebody that is special when he came out his own way with his own persona.

“It’s definitely not my taste, but he did a pretty good job in the time that he did. I’m a freak of nature fighter. Freak of nature fighters only come around every once in a while. Every once in a while you see someone that has ability that is that much better than everybody,” said Cobbs about himself.