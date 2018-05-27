Big Times For The Little Guys – Inoue, Yafai, Ancajas all shining

Though the majority of fight fans prefer to see the big guys rumble, the heavyweights, the cruiserweights and the light-heavyweights, currently the smaller weight classes are absolutely buzzing with action and big fights. On Friday we saw “Monster” Naoya Inoue capture his third world title in as many weight divisions as he ripped the WBA “regular” title at bantamweight from Jamie McDonnell in Tokyo.





The word now is how the unbeaten sensation will enter the upcoming next instalment of the World Boxing Super Series, the next tournament to go down at 118 pounds. It would take a brave fan to bet against Inoue winning the thing, even though good fighters and champions Zolani Tete, Ryan Burnett and newly crowned bantamweight champ Emanuel Rodriguez are expected to also take part. It could prove to be an explosive tournament.

Whilst down at super-flyweight, rival champions Jerwin Ancajas and Kal Yafai are putting on exciting and fan-friendly fights. Last night in Fresno, California, Yafai made his US debut in style as he stopped David Carmona in seven rounds. On the same card, “New Manny Pacquiao” Ancajas won a wide 12 round UD over a game Jonas Sultan. Ancajas and Yafai may meet up in a unification battle and what a good night that would prove to be.

Next up for Yafi though, could be a big fight with former pound-for-pound king Roman Gonzalez. Promoter Eddie Hearn tells Sky Sports that Yafai’s next fight is likely to be in the US once again and that “Chocolatito’s” people have discussed the fight. Gonzalez, yet to return to action since being twice beaten by yet another hugely talented small fighter in Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, is not finished yet and the Nicaraguan aims to rule the world again.

Add it all up, and it’s clear there is plenty going on at 115 and 118. We have the upcoming WBSS tournament to look forward to, possible unification fights and, who knows, maybe one day we could even see the following mouth-watering match-ups: Inoue Vs. Rungvisai! Ancajas or Yafai Vs. Inoue! Gonzalez Vs. Ancajas!





If these great fighters who are currently separated by just three pounds in weight can collectively get it it, how lucky we fight fans will be!