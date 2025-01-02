Berlanga Living Large After Canelo Loss

Edgar Berlanga showed off some of his fancy threads on social media, posing with a large fur coat, posing alongside the late former King of Harlem, Frank Lucas, for comparison’s sake.

Enjoying The Payday

Berlanga asked his followers, “Who wore it better?” The Brooklyn, New York native got a nice payday in his loss to unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez last year on September 14th, and he’s enjoying the dough he made from that fight.

Hopefully, Berlanga doesn’t burn through the millions he got for the fight against Canelo because there aren’t any other fighters he can face that will provide him a similar payday.

The Matchroom-promoted Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs) lost the fight to Canelo by a lopsided 12-round unanimous decision, but he’s seemingly been celebrating ever since for being competitive at times.

Berlanga could fight journeyman Gabriel Rosado next in Puerto Rico. Edgar is not from there but identifies with that country. He hopes to get a rematch with Canelo, which will not likely happen. Without Berlanga fighting high-quality opposition, his chances of being blessed a second time by Alvarez are nonexistent.

Fighting Rosado is the wrong direction for Berlanga to take if he wants a rematch with Canelo before he retires, but if DAZN is willing to put this match on their network, you can understand why Edgar is taking that fight. There’s no risk, and he can easily get a payday while being adored by his fans in Puerto Rico.