Benavidez Forces Canelo’s Hand: $55 Million Offer on the Table

David Benavidez’s promoter, Sampson Lewkowicz, has made a power move, reporting that Al Haymon’s PBC has offered undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez a gigantic $55M guaranteed purse offer for the two to fight next.

A Questionable Pay Increase

It’s a staggering amount of money that is being offered to Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs), but only a small bump up in pay from the $35 million low-risk fight that PBC is offering Alvarez to face Jaime Munguia for his next fight date on May 4th.

That’s a slam-dunk win for Canelo, as Munguia is an easy mark, but it will sell to casuals in the U.S. Benavidez isn’t an easy one for Canelo, and it’s worth far more than $55 million; perhaps in the $100 million range. If Canelo were to agree to the $55 million, he would be short-changing himself.

If Canelo declines the offer from PBC, Benavidez will move up to 175 and face light heavyweight Oleksandr Gvozyk for the interim WBC title and mandatory spot to put himself in a position to challenge for the undisputed championship against the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol winner.

Canelo’s Options: PBC or Saudi Riches?

Canelo can reject the $55 million from PBC, and go his own way towards big money fighting in Saudi Arabia. The money that British fighters are making in Saudi is enormous, and Canelo can get in on the action and make considerably more dough than the $55 million that PBC is offering for him to take the risky fight against Benavidez, who they’re trying to turn into a PPV attraction.

Thus far, they’ve not succeeded. Benavidez’s last fight against Demetrius Andrade reportedly did poor numbers on Showtime PPV. Of course, it doesn’t help when Benavidez is fighting older fighters like Andrade instead of young talents like David Morrell Jr.

The money Canelo can make fighting in Saudi Arabia far exceeds the $55 million that PBC is offering him to fight the much bigger and younger Benavidez, which doesn’t balance out. PBC must get the balance right to entice Canelo to accept the fight with Benavidez by offering him $100 million.

For the average fan, $55 million sounds like a lot, but now for a fight of the magnitude of Canelo vs. Benavidez. This is Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao all over again, but this would have more reach and be considerably more entertaining.