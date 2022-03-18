Bakhodir Jalolov Improves To 10-0 In Dubai – Boxing Results

Unbeaten Heavyweight Hope Bakhodir Jalolov Improves To 10-0(10) With Stoppage Of Tough Sokolowski – How Far Can The 6’7” Banger Go?

Today on a fight card that was held in Dubai, huge Uzbekistan heavyweight hope and 2020 Olympic gold medal winner at super-heavyweight, Bakhodir Jalolov advanced to 10-0 with as many KO’s as he stopped the seriously tough and often dangerous Kamil Sokolowski in the fifth round – this the longest Jalolov has gone in a pro bout. Jalolov, a two-time Olympian, scored a knockdown in round two and he then got the stoppage – a little premature-looking as it was – in the fifth.

Southpaw Jalolov decked Sokolowski for a second knockdown of the fight in the fifth, yet no count was issued, the fight instead stopped right away, and Sokolowski’s corner rightfully and understandably issued a stern complaint. Sokolowski, who has sprung the occasional upset and deserves respect, falls to a deceptive-looking 11-26-2(4).

Jalolov amassed an amateur record of 247-17 and he has said that the only thing that can top his winning of Olympic gold is to become undisputed world heavyweight champion. It’s early days still, but Jalolov’s manager, Vadim Kornilov, feels his fighter can indeed go all the way. Having signed with Probellum, the 28 year old man-mountain was eager to please going into today’s fight and the seen-it-all and done-it-all Lou DiBella has gone on record as saying “no upcoming young heavyweight in the world possesses the physical advantages and skillset” of Jalolov.

It would have been interesting to see what would have happened had today’s fight with Sokolowski been permitted to carry on – as Sokolowski and his team strongly feel should have been the case – but it is now a case of on to the next one for Jalolov. Very much a heavyweight prospect/contender to keep a firm eye on, Jalolov – who faced the likes of Joe Joyce and Mahammad Abdullayev at amateur level, and defeated Frazer Clarke and, in the final, Richard Torrez, in Tokyo – is both powerful and talented.

Could he be the next world heavyweight ruler? The toughest test for Jalolov’s team might be finding guys who are willing to face him. It will be interesting to see who Jalolov fights next.