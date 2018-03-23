Badou Jack says he’ll “beat up” Adonis Stevenson and then look to unify the 175 pound titles

Badou Jack comes across as a young (ish) fighter who simply cannot wait to get into the ring for his upcoming fight, his May 19 challenge of long-reigning WBC light-heavyweight king Adonis Stevenson. Speaking with Sky Sports, the 34 year old who made a significant impact on the 168 pound division – winning the WBC belt at the weight – before moving up due to struggles making weight, said he is looking to “beat up” the 40 year old southpaw in Montreal, Canada.





Not only that, but Jack, 22-1-1(13) and already a claimant of the WBA 175 pound title, says he will then look to unify the world titles at 175.

“I have more energy and power behind my punches (as a light-heavyweight) and I’m coming there to beat Stevenson up,” Jack stated. “I’m not coming to play no games – I’m always looking for the knockout. Stevenson has a big punch and is a pretty good boxer too. He’s not a dumb fighter or just a power-puncher and he will bring it, this fight will be very exciting. I’m going to take his belt and become a three-time world champion, then, I want to unify the division. Stevenson first and after I’ll take on all the other contenders.”

Stevenson-Jack is a great match-up and arguably a 50/50 fight. Stevenson will be having what his critics refer to as his first “real” fight, or title defence, in quite some time; “Superman” having feasted on the likes of Andrzej Fonfara (in a needless rematch; Fonfara being a badly faded force by this time) and Tommy Karpency. Yet on the other hand, it could be argued how Jack has never before faced as lethal a puncher as Stevenson (this fight being Jack’s second fight at 175).

It’s a fascinating prospect, and Jack’s confidence is something to be admired. It could well prove a tough job unifying the light-heavyweight division though. With fierce punchers and great talent Sergey Kovalev, Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev holding the other belts, the division is absolutely loaded with talent.





Can Jack dethrone Stevenson, 29-1(24), or will the former Emanuel Steward-trained puncher manage to retain his belt for a ninth time?