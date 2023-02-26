Badou Jack Dethrones Ilunga Makabu, Wins WBC Cruiserweight Title – Boxing Results

Today in Saudi Arabia on the heavily hyped Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury card, the co-feature that many boxing fans saw as the real main event, between defending WBC cruiserweight champ and challenger Badou Jack, delivered. It was a good fight but Jack, a former champ at 168 and 175 pounds, was the superior boxer.

Jack dropped Makabu in round 4 and again in round 11, before he finally got the stoppage win in round 12 when the ref stopped it. Time was :54.

Jack, now a three time world ruler, improves to 28-3-3(17). Makabu, who was making his third title defence, falls to 29-3(25).

Jack was the better, more composed fighter pretty much all the way through, his hands faster and more accurate. Makabu’s balance was terrible at tines, and he was often wild with his punches. Makabu did force out some good work, notably to the body of Jack, but the older man by four years was winning the rounds.

Makabu took quite a bit of punishment during the fight and it’s tough to see where he goes from here. As for Jack, he made himself a piece of boxing history today.

At age 39, Jack proved he has a good deal left to offer.



