B Sample Results Revealed: Ryan Garcia Absolutely Unbothered

Ryan Garcia’s B Sample showed up as positive for the banned PED Ostarine today, and he gives zero f*** about it in his reaction on X. It’s no surprise that Ryan’s B sample matched his A, as that’s normal for people who test positive.

The tests were from Ryan’s fight against WBC light welterweight champion Devin Haney on April 20th. He won by a 12-round majority decision, knocking the champ down six times. In the seventh, the referee Harvey Dock inexplicably waived three knockdowns.

Summertime New York Commission Meeting to Decide Ryan’s Fate

According to Dan Rafael, who broke the news of Ryan’s B sample results, the New York Commission has a summer meeting to decide on Garcia’s case.

It’s believed the Commission will potentially fine and suspend Ryan for his positive PED test results for Ostarine. Ryan could be suspended for as long as a year, keeping him out of competition until the second half of 2025.

Ryan’s win over Haney (31-1, 15 KOs) will likely change to a no-contest or a loss given to Garcia. That’s what Haney is asking for. Haney wants Ryan’s win transferred to him on a silver platter without earning it.

Devin wants Ryan to have a defeat on his record for their fight on April 20th, and the victory transferred to his record, making Devin a 32-0. However, it could be a situation where Haney wins the battle but loses the war by burning his bridges with Ryan.

If Ryan chooses never to fight Haney again, the real loser would be Devin because he’s not going to make the same kind of money fighting anyone else becaue he’s not a popular fighter.

Moreover, Haney’s lack of power and weak chin means his career is going to be over very fast once his promoter, Eddie Hearn, puts him in with one of the hard-hitting fighters at 140, like Subriel Matias.

Ryan’s Reaction: Nonchalant and Accusatory

“Let’s go, we positive. Positive vibes. Yes, so happy. I don’t care. I’ll never make money again with boxing. Your loss, not mine, for setting me up. Lol, joke on y’all. I will swallow all steroids,” said Ryan Garcia on X.