Arum Says Tyson Fury Could Fight Someone Other Than Dillian Whyte Next; “Andy Ruiz Is A Possibility”

Bob Arum has stated how Tyson Fury could fight someone other than Dillian Whyte in his next fight, in what would be a Ring Magazine/Lineal heavyweight title affair. As fans know, Fury has been order by the WBC to fight Dillian Whyte next, but there could be issues that slow the fight down. The two sides have yet to come to an agreement regarding a purse split and there is a good chance the fight could go to purse bids. Arum spoke with Talk Sport and he said that the priority, above all else, is to get Fury back in the ring by the end of March.

So Fury, 31-0-1(22) could fight someone other than Whyte next. But who?

“If we can’t come to a deal with Dillian Whyte, we’ll do a fight for the Ring Magazine belt and the lineal title and we’ll pick another opponent,” Arum said last night. “We’ve gotta get Tyson back in the ring by the end of March. Frank [Warren] and I are determined to come to him with an opponent that’s acceptable and we’d love to do that fight in Cardiff. Andy Ruiz Jr is a possibility. Joseph Parker I see had a good victory over Dereck Chisora – that could be a possibility. And we’re looking at a couple of other names that might be appropriate.”

It would be a real turn up for the books if Fury fought Ruiz next. Ruiz has wanted a fight with Fury since his upset win over Anthony Joshua and who knows, maybe the Mexican-American’s fast hands would trouble Fury? Parker recently stated how he could never fight his good friend Fury, that the two are “almost like brothers.” But if the fight is actually offered to Parker, might he change his way of thinking? It would be interesting to know who the two other names Arum is looking at are.

Fury-Whyte is a great fight, at least potentially, but Fury cannot be blamed for not wanting to hang around. Fury has endured enough long periods out of the ring already. Let’s wait and see if the Fury-Whyte fight does actually go to purse bids.