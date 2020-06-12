Arum Says A Golovkin Fight Is “Stupid” For Manny Pacquiao Even Though GGG “Appears To Be Over The Hill”

Top Rank boss Bob Arum is totally against the idea of a Manny Pacquiao Vs. Gennady Golovkin fight. Last week, ace trainer Freddie Roach caused something of a buzz among fight fans when he spoke of how Manny “might want to go higher and maybe fight GGG.” Roach said he would not advise Pacquiao to go up to middleweight, but plenty of people began wondering if a catch-weight super-fight between the two might be feasible.

It’s unlikely the fight will actually happen, but these days who knows for sure? But Arum is not one of those people who thinks the fight could prove to be a fascinating prospect. In fact, as he said when speaking with Sportsmail, Arum says the fight is a “stupid fight.” Arum adds how although some people think GGG is “over the hill,” this would be a “dangerous fight” for the 41 year old.

“It’s a stupid fight,” Arum said of Pacquiao Vs. Golovkin. “I know Golovkin appears to be over the hill, but it’s a fight that could be very dangerous for Pacquiao. He isn’t even a welterweight really let alone a middleweight. His best fighting weight is 140, at 147 I think he’s pretty much outsized by all the good welterweights. I know he fought Keith Thurman, who had lost his desire to fight and had been out so long, but he would have a real test against Terence Crawford or Errol Spence, guys like that. Maybe he could beat them, I don’t know. He thinks he can, but to go up any higher would be silly.”

Fans are awaiting news of what move all-time great Pacquiao will make next. There is talk he could indeed fight Crawford, maybe out in the Middle East. Has Pac-Man got a real shot at causing yet another sensation and defeating fellow pound-for-pound entrant Crawford? This match-up is at least a far more realistic proposition compared to Pacquiao taking on Triple-G.

It’s been almost a year since Pacquiao scored that great win over Thurman (a fine victory for Manny, despite Arum appearing to pour cold water on it). How much has the southpaw dynamo who turns 42 this year got left? How many more surprises has the multi-weight king got in store for us all?

As for Golovkin, is the 38 year old former middleweight ruler really “over the hill?” We may know more on this score when GGG takes his next fight. Whoever it’s against.