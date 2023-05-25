Artur Beterbiev battles Callum Smith on August 19th live on ESPN+

Artur Beterbiev will make a mandatory defense of his unified light heavyweight championship against Callum Smith on August 19th at the Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada. Beterbiev-Smith will be shown on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

Smith says he feels that Beterbiev, 38, can be hurt, and he plans on taking advantage of his leaky defense on August 19th. Beterbiev was hit a lot by Anthony Yarde in his last fight, but he wore the British fighter down with his power and scored an eighth-round knockout.

Smith hasn’t shown the same willingness to trade like we saw with Yarde, so it’s going to be a lot harder for him to have success against Beterbiev.

The Matchroom Boxing promoted Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith has the punching power to give Beterbiev a lot of problems and potentially knock him out if he can land his big shots.

For Smith, 33, to have a chance of winning, he would have to stand in the pocket with Beterbiev and risk winding up as his 20th consecutive knockout victim.

When Smith last fought a big puncher against Canelo Alvarez in 2020, he showed no heart to go to war with the Mexican superstar and instead covered up on the ropes, taking oneway punishment for 12 painful to-watch rounds.

We saw the same behavior from Smith when he fought John Ryder in 2019. Smith just covered up on the ropes, offering little in the way of resistance.

It’s unclear whether the Liverpool native Smith has improved since his loss to Canelo because he’s only fought twice, beating fringe contender Lenin Castillo and little-known fighter Mathieu Bauderlique.

This will be a fast turnaround for the unbeaten IBF, WBC & WBO 175-lb champion Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs). He last fought on Jan 28th, scoring an eighth round knockout of Anthony Yarde.

“The legend of the sport’s most fearsome puncher, Artur Beterbiev, continues August 19 in beautiful Québec City for a fight that can’t help but be a light heavyweight championship classic,” said Bob Arum. “Callum Smith is a deserving mandatory challenger who won’t be intimidated fighting on Artur’s home turf.”

“This is a momentous event for us as we continually strive to bring major fights back to the province. We’re thrilled to be able to make this happen with Artur Beterbiev,” said Eye of the Tiger president Camille Estephan.

If Beterbiev wins this fight, he could face WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol next this year, as long as he doesn’t choose to face Canelo in September.