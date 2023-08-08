Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith – Start Time, Date, TV & Streaming

Artur Beterbiev, the WBC/WBO/IBF light heavyweight champ, will defend his crown against the former world champion, Callum Smith. The showdown is booked for Saturday, January 13th, at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada, after dental surgery necessitated the postponement of the initially scheduled August 19th fight.

Eye of the Tiger and Top Rank, working in collaboration with Matchroom Boxing, are driving the promotion. Tickets have hit the market and are available through www.ticketmaster.ca.

Top Rank chairman Bob Arum couldn’t conceal his excitement, stating, “It’s a few months later than originally planned, but I am thrilled that Artur Beterbiev will have a chance to defend his titles in front of the incredible Quebec City fans.” Assured of Beterbiev’s full recovery and Callum Smith’s proven ability, he expects an intense competition on January 13th.

Eye of the Tiger president Camille Estephan shared the enthusiasm, declaring, “I’m very pleased that the camps came to an agreement quickly, so we can go ahead with this light heavyweight championship super fight.” He predicts a sizzling January in Quebec City.

Beterbiev’s boxing credentials are nothing short of awe-inspiring. A 19-0 record, 19 knockouts, and seven successful title defenses since seizing the IBF title in November 2017 speak to his talent. His last conquest was an eighth-round TKO victory over Anthony Yarde in London. Smith’s record is also impressive, standing at 29-1 with 21 KOs. The former Ring Magazine and WBA super middleweight world champion, he’s riding a two-fight winning streak since transitioning to light heavyweight after a loss to Canelo Alvarez in December 2020.

For those who secured tickets earlier, options are open. They can either retain their chosen seats or claim a refund through Ticketmaster. Refund procedures, including for transferred tickets, are detailed, and Centre Vidéotron’s ticket office is available for any inquiries.

Beterbiev and Smith’s bout will not only be a physical showdown but a battle of wits, strategy, and the determination to win.